Back in April, Volkswagen took to the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show to share the ID. EVO, a concept vehicle aimed at "young, lifestyle-conscious buyers", and the first all-electric vehicle from the brand. And now, it's revealed photos of the production vehicle.

Now titled ID. Unyx 08, the car is part of Volkswagen Anhui, a joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Xpeng. And as well as a body design that bears little resemblance to any existing VW model, the car sports a subtle but delightful new logo – and it's a howler (literally). But is it one of the best car logos ever?

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Hiding in the third brake light below the rear spoiler is a glowing wolf face. What's intriguing is that the logo clearly isn't intended as a replacement – the VW logo is present and correct on the car (and is the only way of identifying the ID. Unyx 08 as a Volkswagen at all), but rather appears to simply be a fun additional design touch, perhaps designed to represent the partnership between VW and Xpeng.

As reported by IT-home, images of the car have emerged in Volkswagen Anhui's filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). With more cars due to be announced by the brand in the coming months, it'll be interesting to see whether the wolf reappears on every one of the collaborative vehicles.

(Image credit: Volkswaken)

From Ferrari's horse to Jaguar's, er, Jaguar, plenty of car brands have turned to the animal kingdom for their iconic logos. Think you know them all? Take our car logo quiz to put your knowledge to the test.