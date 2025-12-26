"Forget about the big clients," says Olympic poster artist

This year's poster for the Winter Olympics was created by Italian illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli.

Olimpia's poster, titled 'Visione Olympica' (or Olympic Vision) shows a character wearing glasses shaped like the Olympic rings. The mountains in the background are a nod to Italy, where the games will be held.

I caught up with Olimpia to find out more about how she created the poster, as well as chat about her other projects, including her design for the cover of classic Italian cookbook, Il Cucchiaio d'Argento.

(Image credit: Olympics.com)

For the Olympic poster, she originally sent over three different proposals to the fondazione Milano Cortina. "Some were more abstract, some more figurative," she says. "The one that got chosen was the one that probably resembles my work the most. I often draw close-up portraits of people wearing peculiar glasses."

It's unclear from the poster whether the character is a spectator or an athlete; Olimpia says it could be either. "I like the idea that everyone involved in the Olympics brings a piece of themselves to the event," she says.

How does the poster evoke Milano Cortina? "The character’s ironic and flashy style reminds me of the streets of Milan, a city known for its taste in fashion, the mountains in the background evoke the landscape around Cortina," says Olimpia, who also notes that the Olympic ring colours inform the palette of the poster.

(Image credit: Courtesy Bunker and Olimpia Zagnoli)

Aside from Olympic posters, Olimpia has worked on a variety of other projects. I asked her what it was like designing something so classic and beloved as Il Cucchiaio d'Argento. "Il Cucchiaio d’Argento has been a staple in Italian kitchens for more than 70 years," she says. "It’s an honour to illustrate the cover of a book that represents our culinary tradition and that is usually given as a gift from one generation to the next."

Olimpia works with her father on one of her projects, Clodomiro. "Me and my dad casually came up with the idea of doing a project together and that’s how Clodomiro was born. An online shop featuring objects we designed that are inspired by the concept of love, body and sexuality."

(Image credit: Clodomiro)

In terms of process, Olimpia usually sketches her work on paper with pens or pencils and then translates those initial sketches on the computer using programs like Photoshop or Illustrator. "Sometimes the outcome of it is a print, sometimes it’s a metal sculpture or a textile," she explains.

What advice would she give a budding illustrator who wants to land big clients? "Forget about the big clients, concentrate on doing good work and on having a personal view on things and the clients will come."

And how can illustrators ensure their output stays fresh? "Keep experimenting inside the work environment and outside. Read books, go to exhibitions, see a show, try to find something that would make you want to run home and do some great work yourself. If you can’t seem to find it, look further."

Find out more about Olimpia Zagnoli.

