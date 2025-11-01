There's now under 100 days to go until Milano Cortina 2026 and following on from the release of the Milano Cortina 2026 posters, we now have an item we didn't know we needed: Olympic Rings Pasta.

This is a limited edition pasta made from Italian grain (naturally) in the shape of the Olympic rings. And in the same way that alphabet spaghetti hoops were always more appealing than regular ones, I can't help but want to eat it.

(Image credit: Milano Cortina 2026)

The four boxes were illustrated by Italian illustrator Marianna Tomaselli and show different winter sports against the backdrop of Italy's beautiful landscape. Their style feel familiar yet fresh, and references iconic Cortina posters by Franco Rondinelli (Cortina 1956) and the work of Alex Walter Diggelman (medalist of the Olympic Art Competition, graphic art section in 1936 and 1948).

“Pasta is one of the most iconic symbols of Italian culture and, in this case, it takes the form of the Olympic rings, two universal symbols that come together naturally," says Marianna.

"Each pack is inspired by a different sport and by a typical Italian landscape, almost like a postcard celebrating both Italy and the Olympic spirit. The landscapes are imagined as small stage sets, suspended, almost timeless where mountains, lakes and coastlines become part of the narrative. They capture the essence of Italy’s geography and light: bold contrasts, clear horizons and the harmony between nature and human movement."

(Image credit: Milano Cortina 2026)

The biggest challenge with creating the artwork, says Marianna was evoking classic Olympic imagery while "still feeling modern, dynamic and relevant today". To achieve this, the "athletes wear contemporary uniforms, and the lines echo today's graphic taste – cleaner, sharper and more minimal".

Marianna also explains that she uses a brighter, pop culture palette to "bring freshness and immediacy to the images while keeping that subtle vintage undertone that connects them to the great posters of the past".

The illustrated boxes are a thing of beauty and I can imagine them becoming collectible items. If anyone happens to get their hands on a box of those Olympic pasta shapes, then please do let me know.