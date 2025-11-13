UEFA's Euro 2028 logo is simply perfect

UEFA has unveiled the new brand identity for the EURO 2028 tournament. With a bold feel and a refreshed spirit of unity, the identity has been a hit with fans who praised the vibrant new look.

The best rebrands aren't always about grand reinvention – sometimes a stylish, unflashy design can be just as powerful. With simple visuals and contemporary flair, the new Euro 2028 logo and identity is a masterclass in tasteful design that doesn't overstep the line.

Proudly featuring the Henri Delaunay Trophy front and centre, the new logo uses modern, blocky typography in vibrant colours inspired by the tournament's five host nations. Created to bring the nations together, the immersive new identity features sweeping motion design and a playful energy that evokes "emotion, unity, and the joy of shared experience."

Fans flocked to share their praise of the design, with one Redditor writing, "Ooh, that is a really well-made brand right there. The typography, colours, and animations.. It's perfect." Another added, "Really nice looking design. Fun, uplifting. Good combination of typography and moving image."

