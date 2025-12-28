How retro shooters like R-Type Delta HD Boosted are bringing a cult genre to new players

In the 8-bit and 16-bit era, a console or home computer needed good shmups to succeed. From Radiant Silvergun to Xenon 2: Megablast, Thunder Force IV, Super R-Type and Cybernoid, the influence of the arcade was still clear.

Players' demands have since changed and today many are put off by the difficulty of the genre, but R-Type Delta HD Boosted is a perfect introduction. Released for PlayStation, the original was darker and more experimental than previous shmups, and it had 3D graphics rather than pixel art.

That could make the modern remaster appeal not only to nostalgic players who like retro game consoles. We've already spoken to Kazuma Kujo and Takehiro Eda about the design and technical side of the collaboration between City Connection, Granzella Games and Irem. But what about the strategic side?

Here we speak to Senior Advisor and Video Game Historian Martin Lindell and Japan Business Development Lead James Wragg at Embracer, whose Clear River Games published the remake. They discuss the challenges involved in taking a retro game, and genre, to a new audience.

Taito's Space Invaders (Image credit: Taito)

The shmups genre, and games like R-Type, played a huge role in shaping early console and arcade gaming. Shooting games don’t require high-end hardware to create compelling experiences, which made them perfect for early systems, James notes.

“Taito’s Space Invaders arguably created both a genre and an industry; its legacy providing both a platform for innovation amongst its peers, and a viable business model,” he says. “Much of the early output from subsequent industry leaders such as Capcom, Namco and SNK were shooting games, and the same can be said for Irem at the time.

“While the genre’s influence is much less directly felt now, particularly on business decisions, without it many of the leading lights of the Japanese industry may never have entered the field, and/or got a chance to experience the relatively low-cost/low-risk that developing a genre title cost back then, so I do not believe it’s cultural significance can be understated.”

But as technology progressed, game developers were able to realise grander visions. Games became more complex, and so did player expectations. That left shoot ‘em ups with a dedicated but niche core audience – often players who like the difficulty of having to master and hone their skills in a game.

Xenon 2: Megablast (Image credit: The Bitmap Brothers)

“When you strip away the visuals and theme, there is something in the simple core gameplay of avoiding enemy fire and colliding with enemies while shooting down waves of enemies – a kind of thrilling action.

“And you can almost go into a zone of pure reactions combined with tactical mindset – a bit like when you play Tetris and you reach a feeling of zen where you react but the experience you accumulated means your reactions are based on hours of practice.”

The niche appeal means developers have to stick to a certain scope to make a game like this commercially viable. The challenge, Martin says, is keeping those loyal shoot ‘em up fans happy while also attracting a broader audience.

“In theory I believe it is possible,” Martin says. “After all, the step from newer games like Ball x Pit, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and Vampire Survivors, is not that far off.”

(Image credit: Poncle)

Part of the challenge is precisely what makes the genre appeals to core fans: the level of difficulty.

“Arcade games were designed to eat up your quarters and at home on console or home computers you jacked the difficulty to extend the playtime or not having players return the games or just rent them to finish them,” Martin says.

“Today we have a much broader audience and different preferences. Some do like challenges, but many want to enjoy the experience but at a lower difficulty level.”

R-Type Delta HD Boosted (Image credit: Irem / CRG)

Solutions include features like rewind, quick save, continue or adjustable difficulty levels that help make games more accessible.

Then there's the question of how to present the games to a modern audience. “Today we have very little time to capture the attention,” Martin points out. “The first seconds of a trailer or the short description on Steam need to capture the attention.

“Communicating that thrilling core gameplay of dodging bullets, taking on enemy waves and gigantic bosses as something pure fun. The R-Type Delta HD Boosted Nightmares launch trailer (below) was just that, a play on nostalgia, but also a way of communicating what the game stands for and offer in a fun way.”