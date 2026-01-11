Why the time was right to return to R-Type Delta, according to Nobu Yoshikawa

R-Type Delta HD Boosted revamps a game that bridged the eras of pixel art and 3D polygons, giving it unique appeal for fans of retro shooters. But can it also appeal to new players?

The collaboration between City Connection, ZeroDiv, and Irem was a task of gaming archaeology, made more difficult by incomplete source code for the port.

We've already spoken with Kazuma Kujo and Takehiro Eda about the design and technical side of the collaboration and to Embracer's Martin Lindell and James Wragg about the challenges and opportunities in bringing a niche genre to new audiences.

Here, were speak with Nobu Yoshikawa, CEO and executive producer at City Connection to get his take on the project and to ask what advice he would give to anyone looking to create a retro-inspired game (see our pick of the best game development software if you want to get started).

The first boss in the game is the imposing Moritz-G (Image credit: Irem / CRG)

What aspects of the original did you consider essential to preserve? Even though we changed the visuals, preserving the look of the time; the polygons and the production design, was essential to me.

What elements did you most want to modernise or rethink for a contemporary audience? I’d like players to view this as a new way to experience the game, meaning as a new game, through the updated visuals, production values, play speed and sound. We plan to update the game to offer an experience as close to the original on modern hardware as possible.

Stage two of R-Type Delta introduces numerous watery hazards (Image credit: Irem / CRG)

Can you describe the collaborative process? City Connection handled planning and specifications, Irem handled approvals and art, and ZeroDiv did the reverse engineering and coding.

Why do you think players today still enjoy classic games? The way people perceive “classics” today seems different from our generation’s perspective. Younger players might be willing to try a title they’re curious about if it’s available on current platforms at a low price, while others may feel apprehensive about new titles. Their concept of what constitutes an efficient use of time also differs from ours, so we need to make sure they can play with peace of mind.