'I don’t think about relevance, I think about doing good work': 5 questions with Laura Stein
Bruce Mau Design's chief creative officer discusses her journey as a "lifelong learner".
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Laura Stein is chief creative officer at Bruce Mau Design, a multidisciplinary brand and design studio leveraging creativity as an instrument for change. Her journey as a strategically minded design leader has led Laura to work with a diverse array of iconic brands, from Sonos to the Hutchins Centre at Harvard University.
With a broad career covering brand, print, motion, digital, and environmental design, Laura's work has been recognised by Cannes Lions and D&AD, alongside featuring in books such as Designing Brand Identity and Dynamic Identities. As part of our 5 Questions series, I caught up with Laura to discuss the power of design, the trap of worrying about relevance and her journey as a self-proclaimed "lifelong learner".
What’s a secret about your industry that people should know?
Design is a powerful force. Many people think design is making something pretty but in fact, if done properly, with insight and strategic thinking, it can have a profound impact.
What’s your creative pet peeve?
Anyone who works with me will tell you I’m a bit obsessive about using quotation marks and apostrophes properly. Some programs default to hash marks. I don’t like that – curly quotes please!
What does staying relevant mean to you?
I don’t really think about relevance; I think about doing good work.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever ignored?
“Ask for help when you need it”. Somehow, it’s often a challenge to ask for help. My first inclination is to just take it all on. Which can have negative repercussions. I got this advice in a review many years ago and I’ve been working on it ever since.
What would be the name of your autobiography and why?
Head First: Journey of a Lifelong Learner
I’ve often put myself in situations where I’m not an expert, which is always exciting, interesting and scary. I tend to jump into the deep end and take it from there.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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