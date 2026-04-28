Thrifted wood furniture and wild squirrel visits: This home office brings the outside in

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Five years in, and Marie-Alice Harel's home office is close to its 'optimal configuration'.

Artist in residence; A woman sits at a desk
(Image credit: Marie-Alice Harel)

Marie-Alice Harel is a French author and illustrator based in Edinburgh, Scotland. She has illustrated classics such as The Neverending Story, designed a Britannia coin for the Royal Mint, and worked for clients including Aardman Animations, Bloomsbury, Faber & Faber, Hachette and Penguin Random House.

Outside of her client work, Marie-Alice writes, illustrates and designs her own books, and teaches a book illustration course on Schoolism. Most recently, she's illustrated a 40th anniversary limited edition of Diana Wynne-Jones’ Howl’s Moving Castle, published by Folio Society on 24th March 2026.

Inside Marie-Alice Harel’s studio

Artist in residence; A woman sits at a desk

"I started living in this flat in January 2021, it's been 5 years. I work from home, so my studio is also my living room and my kitchen." (Image credit: Marie-Alice Harel)

“I moved here in the middle of the Covid lock-down, so for the first six to eight months I had no desk, and generally very little furniture. As soon as Ikea got some of their stock back, I purchased a manual standing desk from them, as well as shelves etc.

"Over time, I added thrifted pieces of wooden furniture that I found around Edinburgh. I like the calming effect of natural wood, how it ages and carries a story. Old furniture is beautiful.

“I always try to improve the functionality of my studio and make the most of the limited space. It's a work in progress, but there's little that gets added or removed now, I think I must be close to the optimal configuration!

Artist in residence; a close-up of an artist using an ink pen

(Image credit: Marie-Alice Harel)

“Working from home suits me because it allows me to save the expense of hiring a studio. That gives me more freedom and flexibility to manage my time and my projects.

"It's also a good environment for me because I am sensitive to noise, and easily distracted (and drained) by the presence of people. That said, the struggle with working from home is the absence of work/life boundaries. I often find it hard to rest and switch off.

Artist in residence; a squirrel and some nuts

(Image credit: Marie-Alice Harel)

“What I love best about my studio is the company that shows up at my window. I made friends with the local pigeons, birds and squirrels. They have become an essential part of my days - they inspire my work and remind me to take breaks.

"They are a welcome presence, without being too distracting, as creative work is a very solitary practice. I hope I'm a positive addition to their lives too.