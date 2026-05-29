The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 2020s logos?

For the last in this section of our Ultimate Logo Quiz series, we're looking at the best logos of this decade. The best logos of the 2020s were made within the last few years, but how well do you know them?

This isn't just your usual 'guess the logo' quiz, think of it as more of a logo trivia extravaganza.

We include questions on everything from the Burger King logo to when Threads arrived on the scene and plenty of lesser known logos in-between. See how you get on below and let us know how you do in the comments.

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For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list or try the rest of the Ultimate logo quiz series below.

How did you do? Let us know below.

Want more? Here are the rest of the logo quizzes in this series: