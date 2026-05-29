The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 2020s logos?
Our logos through the decade series continues with 2020s logo trivia.
For the last in this section of our Ultimate Logo Quiz series, we're looking at the best logos of this decade. The best logos of the 2020s were made within the last few years, but how well do you know them?
This isn't just your usual 'guess the logo' quiz, think of it as more of a logo trivia extravaganza.
We include questions on everything from the Burger King logo to when Threads arrived on the scene and plenty of lesser known logos in-between. See how you get on below and let us know how you do in the comments.
For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list or try the rest of the Ultimate logo quiz series below.
How did you do? Let us know below.
Want more? Here are the rest of the logo quizzes in this series:
- Ultimate logos of the 1920s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1930s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1940s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1950s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1960s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1970s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1980s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1990s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 2000s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 2020s quiz
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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