The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 1950s logos?

Previous quizzes have seen us test you on 1920s logos, 1930s logos and 1940s logos, but what about the best logos of the 1950s? The internet is awash with 'guess the logo' quizzes so we haven't gone for that angle here, think of this as more of a logo trivia extravaganza.

We include questions on everything from the IBM logo from the 1950s to the NASA logo and the CND logo. See how you get on below and let us know how you do in the comments.

For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list. And if you want more quizzes, check back every Friday, as we'll be posting our Ultimate logo quiz every Friday afternoon.

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How did you do? Let us know below. For more quiz fun, see our ultimate graphic design quiz.