The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 1950s logos?
Our logos through the decade series continues with 1950s logo trivia.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Previous quizzes have seen us test you on 1920s logos, 1930s logos and 1940s logos, but what about the best logos of the 1950s? The internet is awash with 'guess the logo' quizzes so we haven't gone for that angle here, think of this as more of a logo trivia extravaganza.
We include questions on everything from the IBM logo from the 1950s to the NASA logo and the CND logo. See how you get on below and let us know how you do in the comments.
For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list. And if you want more quizzes, check back every Friday, as we'll be posting our Ultimate logo quiz every Friday afternoon.Article continues below
How did you do? Let us know below. For more quiz fun, see our ultimate graphic design quiz.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.