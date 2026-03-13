The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 1930s logos?

We've already tested you on the best 1920s logos quiz, but what about the best logos from the 1930s? This isn't just a 'guess the logo' quiz, there are plenty of those around, but more of a logo trivia extravaganza.

We include questions on everything from the Audi logo to early renderings of the Warner Bros and Caterpillar logos. Have a go below and let us know how you do in the comments.

For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list. And if you want more quizzes, check back every Friday, as we'll be posting our Ultimate logo quiz every week. Enjoy!

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How did you do? Let us know below. Also see our ultimate graphic design quiz.