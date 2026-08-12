This artist creates stylised but detailed 3D art inspired by nature

Based in Fortaleza, Brazil, Lukas Lima is a freelance 3D character artist. With 13 years of experience in the games and collectibles industry, his work is mostly focused on stylised art.

Below, he presents three examples of his work. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best rendering software.

Owl Spirit

(Image credit: Lukas Lim)

“Looking within myself for inspiration for something stylised yet detailed and related to nature, I explored the idea of something that symbolises a type of nature entity. Inspired by the concept of Chengwei Pan.”

Farewell

(Image credit: Lukas Lim)

“I love creating detailed and robotic things, so the idea of explosions and cyborgs was perfect for exploring that and creating a harmony behind it. Inspired by the concept of Chengwei Pan.”

Jinx

(Image credit: Lukas Lim)

“After watching Arcane, I felt very inspired to try and produce something in that style. I loved the idea of stylised sculpture mixed with hand-painting, so I tried to do something similar.”

You can see more of Lukas's work on his ArtStation profile .

If you're building your own creative setup, you might also want one of the best laptops for 3D modelling or the best drawing tablets.

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