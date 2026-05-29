How this Blender artist redesigned a beloved illustration in full 3D
Inspired by an Instagram illustration, Jörg Grubmüller recreated the whole scene.
It's common for artists to look for inspiration, particularly between projects, and even if you're new to the best 3D modelling software or are a pro yourself, finding a way to flex your creativity is a common need. For Jörg Grubmüller, that meant stumbling onto a 2D illustration he just had to try and recreate in 3D.
"I found myself with a bit of downtime between projects, so I decided to use it to work on some personal pieces and build up my portfolio. While scrolling through Instagram, I came across an illustration [of a dragon and mouse] by Derek Laufman that immediately caught my eye. It had such a fun style and atmosphere that I felt inspired to try bringing it into 3D."
"I thought it would be a great challenge to recreate the scene in Blender, while also adding my own touches along the way. The project turned into a really enjoyable exercise, giving me the chance to experiment with lighting, materials, and composition while translating a 2D illustration into a fully realised 3D scene."
01. Blocking and modelling
I start by blocking out the island to get a strong sense of composition and proportions, placing simple shapes that help define the scene. Once that foundation feels right, I begin refining the environment, adding rocks, the pile of coins, and distant mountains to build up the world. From there, I introduce more assets and details, keeping most elements simple while focusing on the overall mood. Finally, I move on to the dragon, shaping its form and presence to tie the whole scene together.
02. Sculpting details and texturing
Once the main shapes are in place, I first start adding detail through sculpting, especially on the dragon, using a Multires setup and a mix of simple brushes and alphas. For texturing, I opt to stay entirely in Blender, mostly using procedural materials, with a few image textures and vertex groups to get the look I am after.
03. Lighting and compositing
Lighting is where everything really comes together. Instead of daylight, I go for a darker, moodier night setup. I then use a cool rim light from the moon in order to shape the scene and separate forms. To draw attention to the mouse, I first replace the sword with a glowing staff and add a subtle light inside the dragon’s throat to hint at an upcoming fire breath.
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Jörg is a 3D generalist with over five years of experience across the full pipeline. He has a background in motion design, combining strong visual storytelling with advanced coding and procedural workflows.
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