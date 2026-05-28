Dear Apple: if your new icons need a manual, they're not working
Apple's new suite of app icons come with an explainer guide.
Apple recently released a new version of Creator Studio and, with it, a set of new app icons. So far, so unremarkable. But these icons are confusing – so confusing that Apple felt compelled to release a whole user guide to help you navigate them.
The guide exists because the new designs are far from self-explanatory. Following the style of the macOS Tahoe update, they abandon image-led design, which clearly showed what each app does, in favour of minimalist, concept-led designs so abstract they need a manual to decode. The new colour scheme doesn't help: muted and dull compared to the vibrancy of the old one.
The fundamental principle of an icon is that you can read it at a glance. That's hard enough here, but the bigger problem is that these icons come as a suite, so you'll have several of them side by side. Their mutual similarity and abstract style compound the confusion in a way a standalone app icon could get away with.
Whether or not you prefer the old-style icons (I do), both are here to stay. Apple knew you'd be confused but, rather than design something more intuitive, has handed you a manual instead. That's not accessible design – you could argue it's sub-par design. I'm sure Apple means the guide to help with the transition to the new icons, but it would be even better if they were obvious enough it wasn't needed. What do you think?
It's a season for icon frustration: the response to Google's new app icons shows Apple isn't alone. However, we love these parody Google icons – be sure to check them out!
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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