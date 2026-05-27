What's driving the lowercase type trend?

Gen Z are famous for many things, among them, a penchant for lowercase typography, or rather an aversion to capital letters. Worldwide Google searches for 'lowercase aesthetic' have surged by 87 per cent over the past three months. And this causes a problem for brands and marketers, should they adopt the trend and embrace lowercase? Or do they risk alienating an older audience as well as sacrificing visual integrity?

“Lowercase letters are no longer just about grammar, but instead, emotional connections," says Digge Zetterberg, CMO at Frontify. "Research suggests that while uppercase letters signal competence, lowercase letters instil a sense of warmth in a brand. This warmth is instrumental in attracting younger customers and building an intimate relationship with the brand's customer base." And if you want to create some Brand Impact Award-winning typography or one of the best rebrands around, you'll want to be building relationships with your customers.

“Gen Z’s preference for lowercase letters is a small, deliberate rejection of traditional norms, signalling a more casual tone," Digge continues. "This resembles a ‘stream of consciousness’ rather than a polished, edited message, enhancing the sense of authenticity.

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“By abandoning capitalisations, brands are able to appeal to a younger audience in a softer and warmer way.”

“Research has shown that typeface choice can boost positive consumer response by up to 13%, with appropriate font choices increasing conversion rates by 35%, meaning that consistent typography is more important than ever before.”

Brands embracing lowercase

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some brands have been using lowercase in their logos for a while, including adidas. “adidas’ strategic choice to use all lowercase letters in their logo acts to humanise the brand, stepping away from an authoritative tone of voice and leaning into approachability and humility," says Digge.

"The lowercase ‘a’ has become much more than a simple grammatical choice, it now represents integrity and authenticity, driving customer recognition through consistency.”

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(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is another brand that has embraced lowercase. “Amazon’s brand personality is deeply rooted in approachability and innovation, reflected by its modern logo typography," says Digge.

"By omitting a capital ‘A’ in their logo, Amazon is able to nurture a friendly and inclusive image that is widely recognised by consumers, making consistency a core brand principle.”

What else should you consider when selecting a font?

Aside from lowercase or uppercase, there are several things to consider when selecting a brand font.

The first is tone. "The primary function of a font is to convey brand tone," says Digge. "When selecting a font, carefully consider the message that is being communicated to consumers. Capitalised letters often relay formality and authority, while lowercase letters gently lean into approachability."

Authenticity is also key. "When selecting a font, aligning the typography with the brand’s core values is key," says Digge. "Essentially, fonts act as a ‘spokesperson’ for your brand, providing a natural extension of the brand’s voice. Instead of following fleeting trends, align font selections with the brand’s core characteristics."

Convenience is also hugely important. Font readability, user experience, and digital efficiency are key foundational pillars of successful font design, says Digge. "When selecting a brand font, convenience enhances consumer accessibility, building long-term credibility."

Finally, consider aesthetics. "Font aesthetics communicate with consumers by stimulating an emotional response," explains Digge. "Aesthetically refined fonts subconsciously influence brand recognition, trust and guide consumer behaviour."

For more on typography, see why these typefaces could be ruining your brand's designs.