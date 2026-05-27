Love for nostalgia never goes out of fashion, and (perhaps late to the party) I've just discovered the perfect source. The BBC Archives channel on YouTube is packed with old segments from BBC news and current affairs programmes, offering a glimpse into the hot topics of the past. It's a digital time machine.

While there's a diverse range of coverage including science, celebrity interviews, politics and more, the tech and design segments are some of the most evocative, and indeed entertaining. With titles like "Is This Cassette Really the Future of Hi-Fi Tech?" and "Video games Invade the Amusement Industry" the clips frequently offer an unexpected – often incredulous – angle on trends that are now a staple of daily life, and give you a snapshot of their roots.

Here are some of my favourite videos. You can explore the BBC archive in playlists sorted into topic, decade and more.

Latest Videos From

Is This Cassette Really the Future of Hi-Fi Tech?

1982: Is this CASSETTE the FUTURE of Hi-Fi Tech? | Tomorrow's World | Retro Tech | BBC Archive - YouTube Watch On

Video games Invade the Amusement Industry

1980: VIDEO GAMES Invade the AMUSEMENT Industry | Nationwide | Retro Gaming | BBC Archive - YouTube Watch On

Are Internet Mobiles Really the Future?

2000: Are Internet Mobiles Really the Future? | The Money Programme | BBC Archive - YouTube Watch On

1991: Rebranding BBC One and BBC Two

1991: Rebranding BBC One and BBC Two | Behind the Screen | BBC Archive - YouTube Watch On

1966: ROBOT HOUSEKEEPERS Coming Soon

1966: ROBOT HOUSEKEEPERS Coming Soon | Tomorrow's World | Past Predictions | BBC Archive - YouTube Watch On

Blue Peter Discovers the Internet for the First Time

1995 : BLUE PETER discovers the INTERNET | Retro Tech | BBC Archive - YouTube Watch On

For more old design, see our best adverts of the decade series.