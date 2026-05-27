Retro video games, robots and mobile phones: this is the design archive of dreams
The BBC Archive YouTube channel is my new favourite place.
Love for nostalgia never goes out of fashion, and (perhaps late to the party) I've just discovered the perfect source. The BBC Archives channel on YouTube is packed with old segments from BBC news and current affairs programmes, offering a glimpse into the hot topics of the past. It's a digital time machine.
While there's a diverse range of coverage including science, celebrity interviews, politics and more, the tech and design segments are some of the most evocative, and indeed entertaining. With titles like "Is This Cassette Really the Future of Hi-Fi Tech?" and "Video games Invade the Amusement Industry" the clips frequently offer an unexpected – often incredulous – angle on trends that are now a staple of daily life, and give you a snapshot of their roots.
Here are some of my favourite videos. You can explore the BBC archive in playlists sorted into topic, decade and more.
Is This Cassette Really the Future of Hi-Fi Tech?
Video games Invade the Amusement Industry
Are Internet Mobiles Really the Future?
1991: Rebranding BBC One and BBC Two
1966: ROBOT HOUSEKEEPERS Coming Soon
Blue Peter Discovers the Internet for the First Time
For more old design, see our best adverts of the decade series.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.