After recently searching for good art reference websites, I was a little taken aback that Tumblr is still a thing, as it apparently still gets around 140 million monthly active users. Back in the early 2010s, these pages were a wealth of creative inspiration, and now it seems they’re still alive, after all, the internet never forgets. This strange, sprawling archive of great digital art, particularly if you want to revisit what artists, illustrators and film fans were obsessed with throughout the 2000s and 2010s, is now a way to explore nostalgic aesthetics, and I’ve become a little obsessed with diving back into dormant Tumblr blogs to rediscover old inspiration and remember how differently we used to look at art online.

Long after most social platforms have flattened themselves into algorithmic sameness, the joy of Tumblr was in the ‘tumble’ itself. You’d fall from one blog to another, discovering artists, concept designers, comic illustrators and film still collectors through nothing more sophisticated than reblogs and tags. It wasn’t efficient, an algorithm didn’t carefully plate up ‘content’ based on engagement metrics, you’d start with a sketch of a spaceship corridor or a still from a film you recognised, and an hour later, end up twenty tabs deep with an entirely different visual vocabulary in your head.

That lack of structure was the point, as nothing was trying to optimise your attention or predict what you wanted next. Tumblr just kept unfolding, and, especially for concept art, that mattered more than we probably realised at the time. Before ArtStation became the industry portfolio hub and before Instagram turned art into a polished content stream, Tumblr was where games and film artists casually revealed the process behind their work.

(Image credit: Drewzelle)

5 Tumblrs to fall into

Hell Yes Concept Art is a classic-style Tumblr reblog hub focused on concept art, creature design and environment painting.

is a classic-style Tumblr reblog hub focused on concept art, creature design and environment painting. The Art of Drewzelle is a working concept artist’s personal sideblog, showcasing fantasy and sci-fi illustration, sketches, and finished pieces.

is a working concept artist’s personal sideblog, showcasing fantasy and sci-fi illustration, sketches, and finished pieces. Ane Barone Illustration is an illustration and animation-obsessed artist who mixes personal and professional work.

is an illustration and animation-obsessed artist who mixes personal and professional work. The Collectibles is a showcase blog that promotes digital artists and their work.

is a showcase blog that promotes digital artists and their work. Dark Mechanic Curates is a blog dedicated to classic sci-fi and fantasy art.

(Image credit: Anebarone)

Blogs like ‘fuckyeahconceptart’ and ‘concept art central’ felt endless: environments, creatures, mech designs and colour studies all stacked together with no hierarchy or commentary. Scroll long enough, and you start to understand how silhouette shapes a creature design, how lighting shifts mood, or why certain compositions keep reappearing in sci-fi art.

Then there were the sketch blogs: anatomy studies, messy gesture drawings, unfinished environments and ten-minute experiments uploaded without ceremony. You rarely see that kind of casual process work now, as everything online feels curated into a portfolio piece. Back then, Tumblr normalised the unfinished stage of art-making. It made creativity feel iterative rather than performative.

That easy-to-grasp messiness is what I miss most – that, and Tumblr’s approach to bullying was a gentle, passive-aggressive repost – as modern platforms are faster, cleaner, and undeniably more useful, but they rarely allow for drift. Tumblr encouraged wandering between unrelated ideas: cyberpunk interiors leading to brutalist architecture, Soviet machinery, fashion editorials or obscure photography. The connections felt accidental, but that was where the interesting stuff happened.

Most of those blogs are abandoned now, fragmented into archives that don’t quite work the same way. But revisiting them reminds me that inspiration doesn’t always arrive through efficiency. Sometimes the best creative breakthroughs happen while getting lost on the way to something else.