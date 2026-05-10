How studying The Last of Us has helped this 3D artist perfect character design

There’s a certain kind of artist who can tell you exactly why a character works, not in some broad 'good design' sense, but down to the little things, the scar placement, the tired eyes, the colours chosen for a jacket, the way a face changes when a story gets darker, and that’s very much where Max Bianchini is coming from.

The Italian artist, currently working at Platige Image as a Texture & Lookdev Artist, spends a lot of time digging into the design language behind the game and anime characters he loves, researching how they were made, why they connect, and what gives them staying power years later. It’s the kind of obsessive curiosity shared by a lot of inspirational 3D artists, the people who don’t just make cool images but really study why visual storytelling sticks in your head.

That fascination feeds directly into his own work, whether that’s revisiting Ellie from The Last of Us five years after first sculpting her, or diving into fan art inspired by Berserk, which he loves for its raw emotion, brutality and those unforgettable character expressions. He’s also part of a new generation of artists raised on tutorials, breakdowns and endless debates over the best 3D modelling software, where learning the tools matters almost as much as developing your own style.

For more art, visit Max Bianchini's ArtStation.

Ellie from The Last of Us: “This is a remake of a previous portrait of Ellie I did in 2020.” (Image credit: Max Bianchini)

CB: What is your main source of inspiration? Max Bianchini: My inspiration usually comes from game or manga/anime characters, specifically their artistic design and storytelling power. When I like a character, I research all their background, how they were developed and all the curiosities about their creation. I’m fascinated by the artistry behind expressive faces and lore. I love studying the small details – the way a scar tells a story or how colour choices reflect personality.

CB: What plays in the background while you work – music, podcasts, movies or something else? MB: I actually listen to 90s cartoons in the background while I work. That era’s energy and the iconic art style keep me inspired. It’s nostalgic and artistic without being distracting, and honestly, it just puts me in a great mood to create. And when I’m not listening to the opening of 90s cartoons, I listen to the soundtracks of my favourite video games.

CB: What’s the most recent piece that you finished working on? MB: The last piece I did was a 3D portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us. It’s not the first time I’ve done this piece; the first time was 5 years ago. I decided to do it again because she’s a character I really love, and to test myself with the experience and knowledge I’ve gained after years working in the industry. In addition to this portrait, in past years, I have made portraits of Joel and Abby, also from The Last of Us.

Princess Mononoke: “Fan art of San, completed in 2022. I have seen all of Studio Ghibli’s animation movies, and San from Princess Mononoke particularly struck me for the strength and uniqueness of its character.” (Image credit: Max Bianchini)

CB: Is making a living as an artist all you thought it would be? MB: Making a living as an artist has been both harder and more rewarding than I imagined. The freedom to create daily is incredible, but the business side – marketing, deadlines, client communication – can be challenging. Still, seeing my work connect with others makes it worth it. It’s a constantly evolving world, and sometimes it’s hard to predict where it will end up. Despite everything, I can’t imagine my professional future any differently.

CB: Do you tend to stick to 3D art or do you sketch and draw as well? MB: I mainly work in 3D, but I sketch sometimes, too. Since I usually do fan art, I tend to sketch anatomy stuff as study material. It helps me understand structure, proportion, and movement – things that I can directly apply when I’m sculpting. But it all started with my passion for drawing, which I’ve had since I was a kid.

CB: Do you have an ongoing passion project of some kind? MB: Yes, I’m currently working on some Berserk fan art. It’s a passion project that lets me study Kentaro Miura’s incredible character design while adding my personal touch. I love Berserk because of its unmatched depth and brutality. Miura created a world that is dark and unforgiving, yet incredibly human. The intense expressions and emotional weight of the character it’s what I enjoy the most. It’s just pure creative freedom, honouring art that deeply inspired me.

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