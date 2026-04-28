This artist turned a classic Disney character into a wild fantasy hero

Fragan Tanguy has been a professional concept artist since 2017, specialising in character design. Based in France, he has worked with Virtuos, CI Games, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A fantasy and cyberpunk fan, his work balances dark atmospheres with realism. Below he tells us about four examples, from a character design for a game to personal projects. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets.

Jiminy Cricket

(Image credit: Fragan Tanguy)

“A character design for Legendary: Game of Heroes. This reimagining of the Pinocchio character has armour and equipment inspired by the 17th century, using a variety of materials that enrich the design.”

For more recent Disney design, see why Disney's Hexed character designs have been so controversial.

Gallium Lake

(Image credit: Fragan Tanguy)

“This personal project combines dark fantasy, Aztec influences and organic forms in contrast to angular and solid structures.”

Carmine Cyclone

(Image credit: Fragan Tanguy)

“Another personal piece that blends solid structures with organic materials, exploring rocks and unusual textures that merge smoothly, while preserving a strong character design.”

Tlaloc and Itzcoatl

(Image credit: Fragan Tanguy)

“The goal here was to play with contrasts on all levels. As well as the scale of the characters, this piece balances dark fantasy with saturated colours.”

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You can see more of Fragan’s work on his ArtStation profile.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX.