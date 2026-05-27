This digital artist uses strong contrasts and expressive brushwork to create striking atmospheric scenes
Check out the work of Raja Nandepu.
Based in India, Raja Nandepu is an environment concept artist and illustrator with over 10 years of experience, including with Magic: The Gathering.
Working in Procreate and Photoshop (see our guide to the best digital art software), Raja enjoys creating unique worlds by focusing on atmosphere and storytelling through light and colour with expressive brushwork.
Below, he tells us about four examples of his work. For more inspiration, see our other features on digital artists.
Winter Oath
“This is from my warriors series. I focused on mood and light, using cool tones with soft warm highlights. I made the figure feel quiet and inward-looking, suggesting a story through a still, paused moment.”
Edge of Evening
“I focused on capturing the contrast between the light of the warm sky and cool evening. I made the figure feel calm and grounded, capturing a pause in time where light and space carried the emotion.”
Golden Field Home
“I focused on simple shapes for the house and loose brushwork for the fields. Inspired by calm golden fields, I used warm light and texture to create a peaceful feeling and included a figure for some gentle storytelling.”
Ember Plains
“This piece is about space and mood, with a lone rider to give scale and a sense of quiet movement. I like working with strong colour contrasts, so I wanted to keep this palette limited to red and white, with a few hints of blue.”
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You can see more of Raja's work on his ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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