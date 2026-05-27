This digital artist uses strong contrasts and expressive brushwork to create striking atmospheric scenes

Based in India, Raja Nandepu is an environment concept artist and illustrator with over 10 years of experience, including with Magic: The Gathering.

Working in Procreate and Photoshop (see our guide to the best digital art software), Raja enjoys creating unique worlds by focusing on atmosphere and storytelling through light and colour with expressive brushwork.

Below, he tells us about four examples of his work. For more inspiration, see our other features on digital artists.

Winter Oath

(Image credit: Raja Nandepu)

“This is from my warriors series. I focused on mood and light, using cool tones with soft warm highlights. I made the figure feel quiet and inward-looking, suggesting a story through a still, paused moment.”

Edge of Evening

(Image credit: Raja Nandepu)

“I focused on capturing the contrast between the light of the warm sky and cool evening. I made the figure feel calm and grounded, capturing a pause in time where light and space carried the emotion.”

Golden Field Home

(Image credit: Raja Nandepu)

“I focused on simple shapes for the house and loose brushwork for the fields. Inspired by calm golden fields, I used warm light and texture to create a peaceful feeling and included a figure for some gentle storytelling.”

Ember Plains

(Image credit: Raja Nandepu)

“This piece is about space and mood, with a lone rider to give scale and a sense of quiet movement. I like working with strong colour contrasts, so I wanted to keep this palette limited to red and white, with a few hints of blue.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see more of Raja's work on his ArtStation profile.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS

Download the Creative Bloq app for Android

Inspired? See below for deals on drawing tablets that we've reviewed, or see our guide to the best drawing tablets for help choosing.