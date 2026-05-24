Avatar concept artist shows how she creates a fairy-tale castle using a 3D workflow in Blender
Yoojin Seong on creating a tranquil winter scene.
In this piece, I wanted to explore the juxtaposition of a winter setting with an Art Nouveau castle. Set against a quiet, overcast landscape, the design draws heavily from classical architectural language. I incorporated acanthus ornamentation and subtle owl motifs to evoke a sense of heritage, wisdom, and an underlying mystery.
The core inspiration came from the striking visual similarity between falling snow and drifting cherry blossom petals. By using the organic, flowing lines of Art Nouveau in a frozen environment, I aimed to evoke a quiet, almost poetic anticipation of spring within the stillness of winter. The curved elements soften the rigid architectural structure, guiding the viewer’s eye and creating an atmosphere that is both serene and enigmatic.
I used Blender for the 3D blockout, but you may find a workflow that works for you using other tools in our picks of the best 3D modelling software and the best digital art software. We also have a collection of Blender tutorials.
01. Establish the structure and lighting
The process begins in Blender with a 3D blockout to establish the spatial relationships. This foundational stage is crucial for defining the overall volume, architectural scale, and visual circulation.
I introduce an overcast lighting setup very early on; this soft, diffused light helps eliminate harsh shadows, perfectly supporting the muted, atmospheric winter mood I am aiming for.
02. Develop mood and identity
With the blockout serving as my structural canvas, I begin integrating the specific design language. I use the 3D base to develop the overall mood, introducing acanthus motifs and owl elements to bring in classical references and symbolic meaning.
These details act as visual anchors, reinforcing the historical identity and the quiet narrative of the space.
03. Refinement, curves and cohesion
The final stage involves additional 3D passes and refinement. A key transformation here is replacing the straight fence elements with sweeping, curved forms. This softens the composition, introducing a rhythmic, Art Nouveau flow to the rigid architecture.
The distant gate is further developed and pushed deeper into the atmospheric fog, enhancing the depth of field and completely unifying the cold, snowy environment
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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