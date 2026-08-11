How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

Tomorrow (August 12), many countries will be able to see a solar eclipse. For us in the UK, it's expected to hit at around 6 pm, but this could differ depending on where in the world you live.

A quick search on NASA's website indicates that a total solar eclipse will be visible in areas such as Spain, Russia, Portugal, Greenland, and Iceland. In contrast, the Atlantic Ocean, North America, Africa, and parts of Europe will only see a partial solar eclipse.

While it's very tempting to try to watch the eclipse or look up into the sky as our surroundings turn to darkness for a brief moment, you should NEVER look directly at a solar eclipse, as this can be extremely dangerous to your eye health.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Cavan Images)

So how can you view it? There are several safe ways, including solar eclipse glasses (note: you cannot use regular sunglasses), as well as using solar filters on phone cameras and professional camera lenses, or you could even create a unique pinhole projector using household items to safely view the celestial event.

If that third option sounds good, check out our video below.

How to make a pinhole projector for viewing the solar eclipse

How to make a pinhole projector for the solar eclipse - YouTube Watch On

According to NASA, as well as this very useful article from the BBC, it can be super dangerous to view a solar eclipse without the proper equipment and preparations.

If you are able to source some solar eclipse glasses ahead of tomorrow, you need to ensure that they have the ISO 12312-2:2015 certificate on there somewhere. This is the international standard, and proves that the glasses are certified safe.

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Similarly, do not try to replace solar eclipse glasses with regular sunglasses (no matter how protective they are), as even stacking 3 pairs of sunglasses over your eyes will not offer anywhere near the same level of necessary protection.

If you plan on photographing the solar eclipse using one of the best phone cameras, or a professional DSLR (you'll likely need a 400mm lens minimum), don't assume that you can simply view the eclipse through your tech and all will be fine.

These devices can act as microscopes and cause serious burns to your eyes, while ruining your camera lens too. It's simply not worth it. To photograph the eclipse safely, you need a specialised solar filter for your camera or phone camera, fitted in front of the lens.

I realise it's short notice to acquire a lot of this in preparation for tomorrow evening, and it's unlikely that Amazon Prime delivery can come to the rescue either.

But all is not lost. Not long after the solar eclipse, another cosmic event is taking place tomorrow night with peaks of the Perseid meteor shower. This means you could potentially spot some shooting stars closer to midnight, and keen photographers and stargazers won't ruin their eyes in the process.