Secretlab expands luxury Pokémon chair Collection with 3 new arrivals

Earlier this year, Secretlab launched a luxurious gaming chair collab with Pokémon, bringing some of the cutest creatures ever (Eevee and Pikachu) to its popular Titan EVO chair range. As you can imagine, this went down an absolute treat with gamers and collectors worldwide, but it isn't stopping there.

Secretlab has announced an expansion to the hugely popular collection by adding what it calls Pokémon Pixel Art Collection SKINS to the roster, featuring some of the most iconic Kanto (Gen 1) Pokémon of all time. You guessed it: Bulbasaur, Charizard, and Blastoise are getting the Secretlab treatment.

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Venasaur, Charizard, and Blastoise chair sleeves. (Image credit: Secretlab / Pokémon)

But wait, if you already purchased one of the Secretlab X Pokémon chairs back in January, there's no need to buy another. The SKINS range is designed to be a premium chair sleeve that can slip over your existing Secretlab TITAN Evo chair with ease, to switch up the design whenever you feel like it.

Prices for the new Secretlab Pixel Art Pokémon SKINS collection start at $99, though you can save $30 when you buy two SKINS, using the code SLEV-BUY2SKINS at checkout. Take a look at the collection below.

Secretlab Pokémon SKINS

Secretlab X Pokémon Titan EVO chairs

My personal fave from the original Pokémon collection is the Eevee Titan EVO chair, as the intricate details are absolutely gorgeous while incorporating all of the Eeveelutions too.

With that said, my biggest worry would be that the cream/beige fabric would make it difficult to keep the chair clean and free from coffee stains (I'm terrible for spilling it on my Secretlab Magnus Pro XL desk), but I think the new Pixel Art Pokémon SKINS would likely solve that problem.

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I'd absolutely get the Water-Type sleeve for general use, and then switch to the pretty Eevee design when feeling fancy. Secretlab, if you're reading this, I BEG you to please make a blue/beige Snorlax chair. I'm speaking it into existence.

On the left: the original Pokémon Titan Evo chairs vs on the right: Pixel Art Pokémon SKINS (Image credit: Secretlab / Pokémon)

The Pokémon SKINS Collection is heavily influenced by Grass, Fire, and Water-Type Pokémon, with the three main evolutions from the Kanto region taking the spotlight in the centre of each chair sleeve. In the lining, however, you'll notice other Gen 1 favourites from each type, including Gyarados, Arcanine, and Exeggutor.

The SKINS range isn't just limited to Pokémon either, with collabs from popular franchises like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Star Wars, Arcane, and The Legend of Zelda, to name a few.

(Image credit: Secretlab / Pokémon)

For the Titan Evo chairs themselves, prices are usually $684 / £549 each when bought directly from Secretlab, though we sometimes see discounts and offers during seasonal sales periods.

Pair these new chairs with the officially licensed collab between Razer X Pokémon, and you've got yourself the setup of a true Pokémon master. Which one are you buying? Let me know in the comments.