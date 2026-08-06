ASAP Rocky just dumped this designer over leaked DMs

Rapper ASAP Rocky has been on the hunt for a new designer to fix his branding, which led him down the rabbit hole of designer Allan Peters. Known for his controversial logo design makeovers, Peters was on the cusp of a career-defining collaboration with Rocky until he jumped the gun, causing the rapper to rethink his decision.

While some have argued that Rocky's response was unwarranted, others claim that Peters behaved unprofessionally, using the rapper's name to flex his fame. Blurring the line between influencer and designer, Peters proves that social media can be a powerful networking tool for creatives, but only when handled with care.

(Image credit: Allan Peters)

It all began when ASAP Rocky reached out to Peters via Instagram DMs. “Good morning Allan,” the rapper wrote, enquiring “How much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so I would be honored, love ur work, god bless.”

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Clearly excited by the message, Peters shared the message on his Instagram page with the caption "I have no words". Turns out he didn't need any, as Rocky replied in the comments, "THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL, WELL I GUESS WE WON'T BE WORKING, GOOD LUCK BUDDY".

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In a response video, Peters claimed he "got excited" and thought Rocky would "take it as a compliment," apologising for his impulsive actions. While many took Peters' side, claiming that the rapper's response was an "overreaction", others were more critical.

"Most celebrities [...] value discretion and rely on trust from their team and partners. This was a good lesson to learn and hopefully many others learned from your error in professionalism," one commenter responded. "Always get permission to share things publicly, or wait until projects are complete for the big reveal. “Move in silence” is a thing to protect everything + everyone involved," another added.

For more design news, check out Allan Peters' attempt to 'fix' the Disney+ logo or take a look at why a bad logo could cost you your job.