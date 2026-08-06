How I create sprawling cyberpunk vistas using Cinema4D and Photoshop
Darius Puia reveals the inspiration and techniques he uses to create detailed dystopian environments the provoke a feeling of unease.
‘Lost in the Endless’ draws inspiration from the manga Blame! written and illustrated by Tsutomu Nihei (and featured in Monthly Afternoon magazine from 1997 to 2003. I was particularly influenced by its vast industrial environments and the constant sense of unease they create. I wanted to capture that feeling of exploration within an unknown hostile space, where danger feels ever-present but is never fully revealed, keeping the viewer in suspense.
I also incorporated hallmarks of my own work. The girl and the cat are a recurring theme to provide a subtle emotional anchor within the overwhelming scale of the environment. To reinforce the dystopian atmosphere, I kept the colour palette muted and desaturated, enhancing the sense of isolation and tension.
The base scene was created in Maxon Cinema4D, with shading, lighting and rendering handled in Autodesk Arnold – see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best rendering software. Final adjustments, colour grading and additional details were completed in Adobe Photoshop.
01. Blocking and composition
I start by blocking out the scene to define the overall idea. I quickly dress the environment and position the camera early, because I like to see the composition take shape fast.
I keep a mood board, on my iPad, nearby to constantly reference and guide the direction of the artwork.
02. Lighting and textures
Once the composition is set, I focus on the lighting and textures. I use strong, hard lighting to create sharp, defined shadows and a bold look.
I refine materials to achieve a retro anime feel, using Arnold’s node system while adding noise for subtle imperfections.
03. Final polish in post
After rendering, I move into Adobe Photoshop for the final touches. I enhance the storytelling by adding small details, props or character accents like glowing tattoos.
I also handle colour grading and lighting at this stage, often using Adobe Camera Raw presets for consistency.
If you're building your own creative setup, you might also want one of the best laptops for 3D modelling or the best drawing tablets.
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Darius is a digital artist specialising in hyper-detailed cyberpunk and dystopian worlds, blending 3D and digital painting. His work focuses on atmosphere, storytelling and immersive environments inspired by science fiction and anime.
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