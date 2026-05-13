How to paint a towering mech in Photoshop

Creating a sense of overwhelming scale and believable mechanical design is one of the most rewarding challenges in digital concept art. In this tutorial, I invite you to join me as I break down the entire creative process behind my latest piece, Robot Standing.

My goal is to show you how a strategic approach to composition and lighting can transform a simple idea into a powerful visual narrative. For the core concept, the heart of this session lies in mastering scale contrast.

We will explore how to achieve a perfectly balanced composition by juxtaposing a colossal, towering mech against a human-scale character. You will learn how to use these size differences not just for visual impact, but to establish a grounded sense of reality while integrating supporting environmental elements that tie the whole scene together.

Latest Videos From

For the process and technical workflow, our journey begins with an initial silhouette exploration, where we focus on establishing a strong commanding presence and a clear, readable form. Once the foundation is set, we transition into a dedicated phase of refining details and calibrating light to give the concept a tangible, realistic feel.

Throughout the tutorial, I pull back the curtain on my personal Photoshop workflow. I'll share the specific brush sets I rely on, my step by-step layering techniques, and my professional know-how for fine tuning colour and lighting. By the end, you will have a deep understanding of how to orchestrate these elements to breathe life into your own mechanical concepts (see our roundup of Photoshop tutorials for more inspiration).

01. Silhouettes Focus on the silhouettes to build the overall shape. Use a tone slightly darker than the background, avoiding too much contrast. Don’t worry about specific details for now – just quickly capture the silhouettes of the two characters. To avoid the added stress of colour, stay in monotone and focus purely on form. Pay close attention to the size difference between the characters and focus on creating a harmonious standing pose. Another important point is to create the silhouette on a separate layer from the background; this makes it much easier to edit later.

02. Try out colours With only the character layer selected, try out various base colours for the large robot on the left. Set this up on a separate layer so you can easily switch between blending modes like Overlay later. Feel free to experiment with different colours, as you can always adjust the hue or value by selecting the colour layer separately later on. Instead of colouring individual parts in detail, focus on establishing the primary overall colour for the robot first. Detailed colour separation will be handled later; for now, concentrate only on the overall colour flow

03. Subtle shading With only the colour layer selected, use the Hue/Saturation settings to aim for a slightly lighter grey tone. Avoid creating sharp contrasts to maintain overall colour flow. Roughly mark the areas to be darkened, such as joints, and apply the colour while excluding those sections. I recommend keeping the saturation low for now while you work