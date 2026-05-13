The FiiO EH11 is peak value for money... for as long as that thin plastic band lasts!

Now and again a tech product gets released that looks cool, does the job it's meant to better than you have any reason to expect, and is genuinely well priced. For me, that product in the audio world is the FiiO EH 11 headphone – and it's just $30 over at Amazon.

The reason I think it's so cool, and such great value is that it taps into the current wired-looking personal audio trend, but FiiO hasn't just shat out a dupe that does what 99% other retro headphones do. With the $30 FH11 you get style, but also get an app and parametric EQ. That's just crazy! You get to go into the app and completely change the sound profile of the FH11 to your tastes.

Just for context, the new Apple AirPods Max 2 costs $549 and doesn't offer this feature. This headphone really shouldn't exist.

FiiO EH11: $29.99 at Amazon I've now got three models of the EH11, because I like all of the colour ways – but my favourite is definitely the see-through headband with orange foam ear cups... and that's mainly because they just cost a ridiculous $29.99 a piece. And as I've said elsewhere, these things actually sound good... to be honest, I don't even use the EQ that much – I think they sound great straight out of the box!

Good audio for everyone

(Image credit: Future)

The FiiO EH11 delivers an unexpectedly high-quality audio experience for an entry-level price of just $30. Their audio magic trick is their warm, rich sound signature, which can be further customised through a rare parametric EQ feature via the FiiO Control app. Featuring a charmingly retro design and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 technology, they offer stable connectivity and a lightweight, comfortable fit for long listening sessions, though there have been reports that it can be a little temperamental (though I haven't experienced that).

Now comes the down sides: The build quality feels fragile and a little disposable, leading to valid concerns about their lifespan. This is probably not a set that you're going to be listening to for decades to come. They also lack active noise cancellation and a protective carrying case (no shit!).

So, they sound fantastic, yet they're a bit flimsy. They look cool, but you may hear some of the noise of your morning commute when using them.

And for $30, those are trade-offs I'm more than happy to accept.