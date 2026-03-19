For the last 7 months I've been on a wild audiophile ride – and it all started with the Sennheiser HD 550. Released in April 2025, the wired, over-ear headphone was the iconic audio company's budget/mid-tier offering at $350. It was the first audiophile headphone I ever tried, and it reawakened my love of music – allowed me listen to music I had heard a thousand times as if it was brand new.

And right now, the HD 550 headphone is down to just $250 over at Amazon. I think this represents one of the best value entries into the audiophile word right now, and if it remains at this price, it'll deservedly earn a place on my list of the best budget audiophile headphones. For value, it's very close to my go-to $170 FiiO FT1 closed-back headphone – but it's open-back, offers more of a detailed, refined sound profile, and is lighter and more comfortable.

Save $100 Sennheiser HD 550: was $350 now $250 at Amazon For $250 you are getting a proper audiophile sound experience with the HD 550. It's very clear and detailed, but still has more bass than you'd expect for an open-back headphone. This is the one that started my love for audiophile cans, and it still stands tall, even after I've reviewed headphones that cost North of $999. It's excellent value. Read more Read less ▼

Why The Sennheiser HD 550 is so good in 2026