My first audiophile headphones changed the way I enjoy music – and they're on sale

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As of today the Sennheiser HD 550 is the best value hi-fi headphone at $250.

Various shots of the Sennheiser HD 550 headphones.
(Image credit: Future)

For the last 7 months I've been on a wild audiophile ride – and it all started with the Sennheiser HD 550. Released in April 2025, the wired, over-ear headphone was the iconic audio company's budget/mid-tier offering at $350. It was the first audiophile headphone I ever tried, and it reawakened my love of music – allowed me listen to music I had heard a thousand times as if it was brand new.

Sennheiser HD 550
Save $100
Sennheiser HD 550: was $350 now $250 at Amazon

For $250 you are getting a proper audiophile sound experience with the HD 550. It's very clear and detailed, but still has more bass than you'd expect for an open-back headphone.

This is the one that started my love for audiophile cans, and it still stands tall, even after I've reviewed headphones that cost North of $999. It's excellent value.

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Why The Sennheiser HD 550 is so good in 2026

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