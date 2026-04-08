The iconic Audio Pro speaker I use every day has £61 sliced off

I've reviewed many speakers over the years, but only the great ones find a permanent place in my home. The Audio Pro C10 Mk II W is such as winner. Not only does this wired speaker sound incredibly fun, but it brings a Scandinavian chic to my bedroom. With this current £61 discount, bringing the price down from £350 to £289 over at Audio Pro, I'm contemplating getting another for somewhere else in the house.

That's because the C10 MkII is a multi-room wired speaker, and with the Audio Pro app, you can easily connect speakers. Featuring AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Spotify Connect, it offers seamless streaming (and I just learned that means I can play music through Spotify Connect to the speaker, and also watch a YouTube video on my phone without the music stopping). Also, as it uses wi-fi, you can play music from your computer or phone without range issues or notifications interrupting the music.

But here's what really matters – the C10 MkII sounds great! It has detailed treble and solid, detailed bass that defies its compact size.

If you're looking for more intimate audio ideas, check out my list of the best budget audiophile headphones, or the best Bluetooth cans.

Audio Pro C10 MkII W £289 at uk.audiopro.com The Audio Pro C10 MkII W is a mid-priced, high quality wired speaker, ideal for home use, especially if you're looking for an upgrade from your trusty old Bluetooth speaker. I love all types of speakers, but the main appeal of this one over a similarly-priced Bluetooth speaker, such as the Marshall Stanmore III, is that you can add multiple C10s to your set up, and they all link up. Also, it has a sub out, so you could add a subwoofer to upgrade your system in the future. As they are, the Marshall will give you loads of bass – the C10 will give you cleaner, more accurate bass without getting muddy.

Why the C10 MkII W?

(Image credit: Future)

The C10 MkII W, released September 2025, has a 130mm woofer that reaches down to 45Hz – the deep, rumbly bass that gives bass-heavy tracks real authority. Add to that two 19mm tweeters that cover all higher frequencies, and you've got an extremely capable speaker.

What I love about this speaker is that it sounds rich and detailed, and it's so easy to use. I'm also really excited that I'll be able to link up another Audio Pro speaker.

However, depending on how you want to use it, it's worth noting that the C10 MkII W lacks HDMI ARC/Optical ports, which are found on many wired active speakers. So, if you specifically need them, look elsewhere.