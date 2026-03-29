Out of my favourite 5 Bluetooth headphones, the cheapest just got cheaper

For me, the top 5 Bluetooth headphones are the Sennheiser HDB 630, Apple AirPods Max, Bose QC Ultra, Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 – as you can see in my list of the best Bluetooth headphones right now.

And out of all of them, the one that I would first recommend to the majority of people, is the cheapest one – the Momentum 4. Sure, it doesn't have the best ANC, and it doesn't have the most recent technology (it got released on August 2022). But when it comes to the full package, and the price, it's pretty hard to argue. Right now you can get it for $227 over at Amazon, and that's a great deal!

But what do you get? A beautifully designed headphone (especially when you get it in cream and tan finish), a decent EQ app experience, and a really good stock sound out of the box. It's still a little way away from the best budget audiophile headphone, but we're talking about stylish convenience here. When it comes to that, the Momentum are still my go to recommendations, even four years after their release!