Apple AirPods Max 2 are coming soon – I think these 4 alternatives might be better

Deals
By published

On paper, these all beat Apple's flagship cans in key ways, and start from only $150!

Some of the best sub-$250 Bluetooth headphones on sale.
(Image credit: Sennheiser, Sony, Audio-Technica.)

I own a pair of Apple AirPods Max, but I wouldn't recommend you buy them. And with the AirPods Max 2 getting released soon, unless Apple start offering an accompanying app and EQ features, it's doubtful I'll recommend them either.

That's because there are strong Apple AirPods Max alternatives available for way under half the price. The below options aren't just random headphones – they all equal or best the AirPods Pro Max in certain ways.

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best deals on the best tech for Creative Bloq’s creative professional audience.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.