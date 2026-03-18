Apple AirPods Max 2 are coming soon – I think these 4 alternatives might be better

I own a pair of Apple AirPods Max, but I wouldn't recommend you buy them. And with the AirPods Max 2 getting released soon, unless Apple start offering an accompanying app and EQ features, it's doubtful I'll recommend them either.

That's because there are strong Apple AirPods Max alternatives available for way under half the price. The below options aren't just random headphones – they all equal or best the AirPods Pro Max in certain ways.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 is my favourite budget Bluetooth headphone. They sound great, have a decent EQ, are comfortable, and offer OK ANC. The Sony XM5 has better ANC than the AirPods Max, and can sound better with its EQ app. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 offers a more neutral 'audiophile' sound to Apple's cans, and the Accentum Plus provides aptX Adaptive support (higher resolution than Apple's AAC) and a 50-hour battery – for only $150!

Also check out my full list of the best Bluetooth headphones for audiophiles.