Apple AirPods Max 2 are coming soon – I think these 4 alternatives might be better
On paper, these all beat Apple's flagship cans in key ways, and start from only $150!
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I own a pair of Apple AirPods Max, but I wouldn't recommend you buy them. And with the AirPods Max 2 getting released soon, unless Apple start offering an accompanying app and EQ features, it's doubtful I'll recommend them either.
That's because there are strong Apple AirPods Max alternatives available for way under half the price. The below options aren't just random headphones – they all equal or best the AirPods Pro Max in certain ways.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 is my favourite budget Bluetooth headphone. They sound great, have a decent EQ, are comfortable, and offer OK ANC. The Sony XM5 has better ANC than the AirPods Max, and can sound better with its EQ app. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 offers a more neutral 'audiophile' sound to Apple's cans, and the Accentum Plus provides aptX Adaptive support (higher resolution than Apple's AAC) and a 50-hour battery – for only $150!
Also check out my full list of the best Bluetooth headphones for audiophiles.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best deals on the best tech for Creative Bloq’s creative professional audience.
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