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Ever wondered how NASA astronauts tell time?

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These are the watches worn by the Artemis II Mission crew.

Space Watches Artemis II inspired
(Image credit: NASA/Daniel O'Neal)
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I never knew that Astronauts relied so heavily on watches, and some even wear multiple ones at once to track different time zones and mission elapsed times. NASA's Artemis II four-person mission crew has captured mass public attention in recent weeks, following a successful 10-day trip around the moon.

Artemis II is also NASA's very first mission (with crew aboard) in flight testing its foundational deep space rocket, the SLS (Space Launch System), and the Orion spacecraft. This has been an essential mission for expanding human deep space capabilities, while paving the way for lunar surface missions in future.

Space Watches Artemis II inspired

(Image credit: NASA/Daniel O'Neal)

Artemis II-inspired Space watches

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.