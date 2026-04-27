Ever wondered how NASA astronauts tell time?

I never knew that Astronauts relied so heavily on watches, and some even wear multiple ones at once to track different time zones and mission elapsed times. NASA's Artemis II four-person mission crew has captured mass public attention in recent weeks, following a successful 10-day trip around the moon.

Artemis II is also NASA's very first mission (with crew aboard) in flight testing its foundational deep space rocket, the SLS (Space Launch System), and the Orion spacecraft. This has been an essential mission for expanding human deep space capabilities, while paving the way for lunar surface missions in future.

So what specific watches are Astronauts wearing these days? The Omega Speedmaster X-33 watches are currently standard issue from NASA, and are associated with contemporary astronaut use. But there's plenty more.

Watch experts at Dawsons Auctioneers have analysed the history of iconic watches associated with space travel, and picked out civilian-market examples for those who seek a space-linked timekeeper without entering astronaut-issued price territory. The Artemis II mission has clearly brought modern space watches back into the spotlight.

(Image credit: NASA/Daniel O'Neal)