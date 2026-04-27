Ever wondered how NASA astronauts tell time?
These are the watches worn by the Artemis II Mission crew.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
I never knew that Astronauts relied so heavily on watches, and some even wear multiple ones at once to track different time zones and mission elapsed times. NASA's Artemis II four-person mission crew has captured mass public attention in recent weeks, following a successful 10-day trip around the moon.
Artemis II is also NASA's very first mission (with crew aboard) in flight testing its foundational deep space rocket, the SLS (Space Launch System), and the Orion spacecraft. This has been an essential mission for expanding human deep space capabilities, while paving the way for lunar surface missions in future.
So what specific watches are Astronauts wearing these days? The Omega Speedmaster X-33 watches are currently standard issue from NASA, and are associated with contemporary astronaut use. But there's plenty more.
Watch experts at Dawsons Auctioneers have analysed the history of iconic watches associated with space travel, and picked out civilian-market examples for those who seek a space-linked timekeeper without entering astronaut-issued price territory. The Artemis II mission has clearly brought modern space watches back into the spotlight.
Artemis II-inspired Space watches
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.