Ghost Market will be Pixar's first ghost story, buy some people think they've seen its main character before

Fans were treated to glimpses of a whole bunch of upcoming Pixar movies at Disney's D23 event yesterday. There was concept art for Coco 2 and Incredibles 3 (see below) and a sneak peek at Gatto. But the biggest surprise for many was Ghost Market, billed as "Pixar's first ghost story".

Sure, Coco has skeletons, but this new Pixar movie is being presented as a true ghost story with the thrills and jumps that come with supernatural horror – although the short teaser has people wondering whether it will be genuinely scary. The vertical mobile vlog-style promo channels a Blair Witch found footage concept that blends the spooky and comedic in equal measure.

But Disney and Pixar fans have one big question. Haven't we seen this kid before?

Pixar's Ghost Market teaser

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Ghost Market was revealed on stage at Disney’s fan convention by Pixar chief content officer Pete Doctor. The 3D animated movie is being directed by Trevor Jimenez, known for his acclaimed short Weekends, and was inspired by Asian myths about stores where the living and dead cross paths.

The star is Kyle, a "fast-talking teenager and content creator from Chicago”, whose life gets turned upside down when his mother forces him to go on vacation to Hawaii.

"He stumbles into a mysterious hidden market in the middle of nowhere. He realises his hunt for a late-night snack has turned into something bigger. He’s discovered the crossroads of the living and the dead,” Pete said.

Pixar fans were immediately intrigued by the supernatural premise, which looks like it will see the animation studio venture into darker, myth‑inspired territory following afterlife-themed movies Coco and Soul. The teaser shows Kyle getting chased by a bowl of noodles.

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People are also fascinated by the uncanny resemblance between Kyle and the baby from Disney's Ice Age. Is this another case of Disney same-face syndrome?

looks like familiar? pic.twitter.com/lmeU8nBcg3August 15, 2026

The human baby in the first Ice Age movie was named Roshan, often called "Pinky" or "Squirt" by other characters. Could Ghost Market have a massive twist where Kyle himself turns out to be the ghost of Roshan, or the character's spirit reincarnated in contemporary Chicago? I have a feeling this might be a stretch even as Pixar delves deeper into the supernatural.

It will be really interesting though to see how Pixar strikes the balance between the spooky elements and comedy in Ghost Market. Some wonder whether learning into darker themes will make the movie too intense for Pixar's younger audiences. The environment design in the teaser does look eerie and ethereal, but Pixar’s track record and the brief glimpse we have into Kyle's amusing character suggest the movie will balance scares with heart and humor.

Ghost Market is lined up for a spring 2028 release.

(Image credit: Disney)

Pixar also revealed the first concept art for Coco 2 (above), showing an older Miguel Rivera with the perfect Mexican teen haircut.

We have to wait until 2029 for this one! Between Ghost Market and Coco 2, we'll have Incredibles 3, scheduled for June 2028.

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Also check out the tour of the Pixar D23 pavilion below, and don't miss the news about Disney's Oswald, its first 2D animation in years.