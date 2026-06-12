Pixar’s Gatto trailer is The Godfather, with cats

Pixar has unveiled the teaser trailer for its upcoming animation, Gatto, a mobster-themed adventure starring a pair of fierce (but easily distracted) felines. With a star-studded cast and gorgeous hand-painted animation style, it's already filling me with hope.

While all eyes are currently on Toy Story 5, the recent success of Pixar's Hoppers proved that audiences are still hungry for original animated movies. Playful, stylish and delightfully silly, it looks like Gatto could be a continuation of Pixar's winning streak.

The teaser trailer features mobster cats Nero and Rocco as they interrogate a fellow moggie on the mystery of the disappearing tuna – think The Godfather, with felines. I'm particularly fond of Rocco's imposing design, which perfectly captures a menacing mob-boss vibe offset with a delightfully goofy cat energy, thanks to his offset eyes. All is well until Nero becomes distracted by the dangling lightbulb above them, sparking all three cats to become obsessed with chasing it as their feline instincts kick in, and electrifying chaos ensues.

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It's a promising teaser, revealing Pixar's superior character design and refined 2D-CG animation style. With playful humour and elite voice acting from Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne, it's the perfect taster of what's to come, without any pesky spoilers. While admittedly anything animated with a cat theme is already a winner in my eyes, Gatto has certainly secured its spot on my watchlist come March 2027.

For more animation news, check out why Pixar's rules of storytelling are as relevant in 2026 as they were 15 years ago or take a look at the 6 surprises from the making of Pixar's Hoppers.