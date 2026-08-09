It takes a lot to get me to the cinema nowadays, but when Lance Oppenheim's Primetime comes out, I will be seated. Robert Pattinson? Check. Biopic about a morally grey vigilante? Check. I'm in, of course, but the cherry on top has to be that wonderfully creepy yet nostalgic cinematography.

From the dramatic movie posters alone, Primetime brings the promise of a brooding, mind-bending journey into the life of To Catch a Predator's controversial host Chris Hansen. Tense, unrelenting and delightfully disturbing, Oppenheim's new film is set to be the perfect blend of style and substance.

Primetime - Official Trailer (2026) Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo - YouTube Watch On

Set during the peak of Dateline NBC's To Catch a Predator, Primetime captures the hazy, overexposed aesthetic of 2000s TV, mixed with the show's signature hidden camera filming. The result is a nostalgic yet uncomfortably voyeuristic vibe that feels equal parts suffocating and familiar, creating an unrelenting tension constantly on the verge of snapping.

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And it's all thanks to the work of cinematographer David Bolen. Shooting with a mix of high-definition cameras and low-quality, hidden surveillance cameras, the trailer alone has a distinctly raw feel that builds an authentic, exploitative feel akin to early 2000s reality TV. Dizzying shots, a nauseating palette of yellows and greens, and claustrophobic cinematography make it impossible to tear your eyes away from Primetime's eerie world.

(Image credit: A24)

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