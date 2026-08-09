Netflix, get that man out of your billboard

Recently, the world of billboard advertising has stopped thinking outside the box and started thinking inside – quite literally. Instead of the typical static ad, brands have started shoving real people in their billboards as a way to conjure up the next viral moment, and understandably, it's working.

Netflix is our most recent offender, with a new billboard ad for its upcoming sci-fi horror, The Last House. Encased inside the ad is a man spooning soup into his mouth and staring into the distance. Yes, a real human man. I fear we've reached new levels of dystopian folks.

There's a guy in there 👀 pic.twitter.com/L79Q7pisNPAugust 6, 2026

The Last House follows a family who mysteriously get trapped in their home as they navigate the terror of dwindling supplies, psychological tension and unknown dangers keeping them hostage. With this in mind, it makes a lot more sense why Netflix chose to trap a man in their billboard. The claustrophobia alone is enough to send a shiver down my spine. But regardless of the film's plotline, this advertising trend has already proved successful.

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Last year, travel brand Love Holidays trapped ex-rugby player Joe Marler in a beach-themed billboard to promote its winter getaways. Perfectly timed with London's drizzly winter months, the unexpected ad stopped passersby in their tracks. Similarly to Netflix's traffic-stopping stunt, it proved how the trend could be used effectively to subvert expectations while still feeling on brand and playful.

The Last House | Greta Lee and Wagner Moura | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While the trend is slowly gaining popularity, I'm cautious about it becoming the next ad-fad trend that quickly becomes overused. While Netflix and Love Holidays' examples are used in an on-theme way that works with their brand, I can see how brands might see this trend as a quick way to slurp up some quick social media virality.

For more branding inspiration, check out this billboard that's controlled by your bum or take a look at these ingenious Lego billboards that prove sometimes showing the product is all that's needed