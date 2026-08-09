Netflix, get that man out of your billboard
The Last House can't escape the live-action ad trend.
Recently, the world of billboard advertising has stopped thinking outside the box and started thinking inside – quite literally. Instead of the typical static ad, brands have started shoving real people in their billboards as a way to conjure up the next viral moment, and understandably, it's working.
Netflix is our most recent offender, with a new billboard ad for its upcoming sci-fi horror, The Last House. Encased inside the ad is a man spooning soup into his mouth and staring into the distance. Yes, a real human man. I fear we've reached new levels of dystopian folks.
The Last House follows a family who mysteriously get trapped in their home as they navigate the terror of dwindling supplies, psychological tension and unknown dangers keeping them hostage. With this in mind, it makes a lot more sense why Netflix chose to trap a man in their billboard. The claustrophobia alone is enough to send a shiver down my spine. But regardless of the film's plotline, this advertising trend has already proved successful.
Last year, travel brand Love Holidays trapped ex-rugby player Joe Marler in a beach-themed billboard to promote its winter getaways. Perfectly timed with London's drizzly winter months, the unexpected ad stopped passersby in their tracks. Similarly to Netflix's traffic-stopping stunt, it proved how the trend could be used effectively to subvert expectations while still feeling on brand and playful.
While the trend is slowly gaining popularity, I'm cautious about it becoming the next ad-fad trend that quickly becomes overused. While Netflix and Love Holidays' examples are used in an on-theme way that works with their brand, I can see how brands might see this trend as a quick way to slurp up some quick social media virality.
For more branding inspiration, check out this billboard that's controlled by your bum or take a look at these ingenious Lego billboards that prove sometimes showing the product is all that's needed
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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