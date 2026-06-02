KFC Sweden has partnered with Uncommon for a campaign that's given me a visceral reaction. It's one of active, almost pleasurable, disgust. And it's completely brilliant.

With the tagline 'Protect Your Bucket For One, By Any Means Necessary', 'Bucket For One' is designed to promote solo consumption, with a new bucket size for those who want a bucket but don't want to share. The imagery depicts all the ways someone might make sure their bucket is left alone. The sharp contrast, high-res images of body parts touching the chicken (think tongue, fingers, breathing) is perfect. You see the individual hairs of someone's moustache, the droplets in their breath. It's too close for comfort – and it's massive. Billboard massive. (See more of the best billboards here.)

The idea is based on a survey by Attest that showed that 7 in 10 Swedish 18–35 year olds dislike sharing their favourite fast food, but only 9% would say no. Photographer Pål Allan zoomed in on the most unpalatable and ridiculous anti-food sharing techniques with this stunningly gross macro-lens technique.

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(Image credit: Uncommon/KFC)

“KFC Sweden has spent more than a decade bringing people together over a shared bucket. But sometimes you just want it all to yourself,” says Axel Ericsson, Brand Manager at KFC Sweden. “With the launch of Bucket For One we wanted to give Swedes permission to be selfish. Every last bite of tasty fried chicken should be yours in a Bucket that’s made for One.”

(Image credit: Uncommon/KFC)

And Uncommon knows what it has done.



"We wanted to depict the raw truth about how far people could go to keep their food to themselves. The imagery is uncomfortable, beautifully executed, and absurdly honest.”says Teodor Nisbel Fjäll, Creative at Uncommon Stockholm.

“This is exactly the kind of work and creative partnership we thrive on,” says Björn Ståhl, Chief Creative Officer at Uncommon Stockholm. “Bold ideas that pick a fight with conventions to push known, loved brands like KFC into new territories that are impossible to ignore.”

The campaign will run in Sweden across online and film from June 1. For more of Uncommon's work, see their stunning identity for this year's OFFF Barcelona that was harvested from actual bodies.