We see people caged, restrained and immobilised under harsh spotlights. They're subjected to sensory deprivation, gassed; showered with chemicals, injected with viruses and put under the knife.

But the disturbing video below isn't a trailer for a new Saw movie. It's the boldest and most challenging advert yet from the animal rights organisation PETA (also see our roundup of World Cup 2026 adverts).

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PETA's new campaign End Animal Abuse aims to help viewers grasp what happens behind closed laboratory doors. Instead of relying on graphic depictions of animals, the 60-second film aims to create a direct emotional connection between viewer and animals subjected to testing by confronting audiences with human suffering instead.

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It closes with a shot of a trembling woman on a metal gurney as a blanket is draped over her shoulders, before the text appears: “Relax, these are professional actors. But in reality, animals get treated like this every day”.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Peta) (Image credit: Peta) (Image credit: Peta)

With stark monochromatic imagery and infrared imaging techniques set to Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem in D Minor, the aim was to create an aesthetic that blends elements of arthouse cinema and experimental documentary.

The ad also aims to co-opt the visual language of fashion, with headgear that blurs the line between Maison Margiela-esque haute couture and instruments of torture. The result is disorientating and unsettling to watch.