Pastel pencils: less mess than regular pastels, more fun than regular pencils

If you want to shake up your artistic life, then trying out a new medium is a great way to do so. I recommend using pastel pencils as they are not as messy as regular pastels but are a bit more exciting than normal pencils.

Below, I've outlined some of my favourite pastel pencils from some of the best brands out there. Some of them are even on sale right now. For more detailed reviews, see our best pastel pencil guide. I've also included options for a range of budgets, including everything from 12 pastel pencil sets to tins of 60.