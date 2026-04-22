Today marks Earth Day, an annual commemoration of global environmental protection and conservation. It's a perfect time to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the natural world, and while you're out getting inspired by Mother Nature, why not capture some of that beauty through creativity?

From cyanotype sun printing to flower pressing, we've collected some of the best crafts for nature-loving creatives looking for a new way to celebrate the natural world. If you're looking for a hands-on project or simply a quick sketching session out in the wild, there are plenty of deals to be found on craft kits and art supplies this Earth Day.