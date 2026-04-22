From sun printing to flower pressing, celebrate Earth Day with these nature crafts
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Today marks Earth Day, an annual commemoration of global environmental protection and conservation. It's a perfect time to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the natural world, and while you're out getting inspired by Mother Nature, why not capture some of that beauty through creativity?
From cyanotype sun printing to flower pressing, we've collected some of the best crafts for nature-loving creatives looking for a new way to celebrate the natural world. If you're looking for a hands-on project or simply a quick sketching session out in the wild, there are plenty of deals to be found on craft kits and art supplies this Earth Day.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and mu