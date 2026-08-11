Are Chromebooks finally good enough for university students?

If you’ve watched the video below, you’ll already have seen me open with a familiar refrain: Chromebooks used to be the “cheap but sad” option. For years, they were the laptop equivalent of instant noodles; functional, affordable, and absolutely nobody’s first choice. But as you'll hear in the video, not any more. ChromeOS has grown up, and 2026’s hardware is finally good enough to compete with entry‑level Windows and Mac laptops without breaking into a nervous sweat.

Chromebooks in 2026: are they finally good enough? #backtoschool #students #chromebooks #school - YouTube Watch On

Take the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, the one I mention in the video. The official guide to the best student laptops claims it “genuinely competes with entry‑level Windows and Mac laptops”, and for once, the marketing isn’t overselling it. The Kompanio Ultra 910 chip is fast, efficient, and handles everyday student tasks with the kind of breezy confidence that would’ve felt impossible a few years ago. And yes, that really is an OLED screen for under £500. Wild.

But the bigger story, the one that matters for students, is how Chromebooks behave in the real world. They’re fast to boot, hard to break, and blissfully unfussy. ChromeOS is built around the idea that most student work happens in the browser anyway, and the rest lives in Google Workspace. Open it, log in, and you’re already halfway through your homework.

Battery life remains one of the biggest wins. While many Windows laptops still think “four hours” counts as stamina, most Chromebooks casually push past ten. In the video, I call out the “all‑day endurance, fast charging, fanless design”, and that’s not hyperbole. These machines are designed to survive a full school day, plus the inevitable evening of “just one more tab” that somehow becomes twelve more tabs.

Of course, limitations still exist. As I mention on camera: you can’t run Windows or Mac apps. If your course requires the full Adobe Creative Cloud, engineering software, or anything particularly specialised, a Chromebook isn’t the right tool. But for essays, research, note‑taking, and lectures? They’re finally good enough... and honestly, great value.

A few standout models make the case even stronger. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is brilliant for note‑takers who like flipping into tablet mode. The Lenovo Flex 5i has one of the better keyboards in this price bracket (a blessing for essay marathons). And the HP Chromebook x360 remains a dependable all‑rounder that regularly dips under £300.

Chromebooks aren’t glamorous, but they’re reliable, affordable, and designed around real student behaviour rather than marketing fantasy. If you’re heading into a new school year and want a laptop that simply works every single day, a Chromebook is a smart, no‑drama choice... and they've finally stopped being the punchline.