Want to know which laptop you actually need for your major? We got you
Your field of study decides your laptop choice. Don't buy blind.
Choosing a laptop for uni should be simple. You look at a few specs, pick a colour you don’t hate, and get on with your life. Instead, most students end up doom‑scrolling through chip names that sound like Cold War aircraft and display specs that may as well be ancient runes. So let’s fix that. Your major, your core field of study, decides your laptop; not vibes, not trends, and definitely not that one influencer who says everyone needs a workstation‑class GPU “just in case”.
Our full rundown of the best student laptops has the full list, but first let's do some mythbusting in this video:
Humanities: the essay machines
If you’re studying English, Journalism, History, or anything else involving more reading than rendering, relax. You don’t need a technological warhorse. An Intel i5 or Apple A‑series chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage will carry you through essays, seminars, and the occasional panic‑written 2am submission. Spend the money you save on coffee and some nice noise‑cancelling headphones.
Computer Science: think about how much RAM you need, and then double that
CS students love to pretend they don’t need power. Then they try to run a virtual machine, compile something chunky, or open Chrome with 47 tabs. Go for an Intel i7, Apple M‑series, or equivalent, oh and 16GB RAM, at minimum. Your future self will thank you when your laptop doesn’t melt during your OS module.
2D design: the colour purists
Graphic designers, illustrators, photographers: your laptop basically needs to be a portable studio. Power matters, sure, but the screen matters more. Look for 100% DCI‑P3 or at least P3 coverage, plus 512GB+ storage for your ever‑expanding folder of “final_final_v3.psd” files.
Video and 3D: the heavy lifters
If you’re editing video or working in 3D, you already know the truth: you need horsepower. Think Intel i9, Apple M‑series Pro/Max, or a dedicated GPU. Big files, big renders, big deadlines, big coffee: don’t skimp.
Your major shapes your machine. Choose smart, buy once, and avoid the heartbreak of discovering your laptop wheezes in despair every time you open your course-critical software.
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Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer.
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