Grand Theft Auto VI has reached the point where even a trailer feels like a blockbuster release because when Rockstar releases its next extended look at GTA VI on August 27, it won’t only arrive through the usual gaming channels. The trailer will premiere on Netflix before launching on Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel and the official GTA VI website, which highlights just how big this game's brand has become.

It is, after all, just a video game trailer. But it places GTA VI in the same orbit as a new Marvel film. Perhaps Rockstar’s brand is actually bigger than Marvel?

Of course, Rockstar doesn’t need the extra attention. GTA is one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world, a series where a single screenshot can send the internet into detective mode and where fans will spend weeks picking apart a few seconds of footage looking for clues. But Netflix's involvement says something interesting about where Grand Theft Auto sits now – the series has grown beyond being a video game and become a cultural event to follow.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA VI isn’t launching like a game

A lot of that comes down to the world Rockstar has created, and indeed GTA has always been able to pull that hype ever since Vice City made Flog of Seaguls trendy again from out of nowhere. The reason GTA works so well isn’t just because you can steal cars, start ridiculous chases and cause chaos in a huge open world; it’s because every part of that world feels designed and plays on our love of pop culture. The fake adverts, the radio stations, the clothing, the architecture, the weird little details on shop signs, in-world music and bands as well as billboards selling comedy gold, all of it builds a place that feels like it exists beyond the game itself.

That’s the same trick the biggest entertainment franchises have always understood: from Star Wars to Marvel, it isn’t only about the movies; the worlds around those stories are what keep people interested between releases. Rockstar has done something similar with GTA, only it built its universe through game design.

(Image credit: Take-Two Interactive / Rockstar Games)

For years, video games chased Hollywood, borrowing its language of cinematic trailers, dramatic storytelling, and blockbuster presentation. Now the relationship feels different. The biggest games are becoming what Hollywood and streaming platforms want to be attached to because they have the audiences, the communities, and the cultural impact.

GTA VI will be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever, and the fact that its trailer is being treated like a global broadcast says a lot about how much the industry has changed. Rockstar figured out a long time ago that the real power of GTA wasn’t just the game itself, but the world around it – the brands, characters, locations and tiny details that make people want to spend time there. Netflix is simply recognising the value of a universe that has become as culturally important as many of the biggest film franchises.

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Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET and will also launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI site at 9 p.m. ET on August 27.