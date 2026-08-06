Forget 3D printers, CNC machines could be the next big craze of 2027

Digital crafting has entered an entirely new realm this year, with advancements in 3D printing using multiple toolheads, laser engraving INSIDE crystal balls, UV printing on practically any surface, and brand new all-in-one desktop machines to transform your home studio into a fully fledged factory.

I'm predicting that 2027 will be all about CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, a prospering side hustle for makers that you typically wouldn't expect to find inside a home studio, more like a garage or in woodworking shops.

(Image credit: InfiMaker)

Similarly to some of the best 3D printers, CNC devices are motorised, computer-driven manufacturing tools, but operate with attachments intended to carve physical parts and digital CAD designs out of solid blocks of material like metal, wood, copper, or plastic.

But will CNC ever become as easy or consumer-friendly as 3D printing? Brands like InfiMaker, ACMER, and Makera are paving the way for a new desktop CNC experience, shrinking what used to require a forklift and $50,000 into an accessible format for a fraction of the cost (around $5,000 or less).

(Image credit: InfiMaker)

As an example, hitting the market soon will be the InfiMaker K1, taking shape as a desktop 5-axis CNC machine suitable for makers, educators, small studios, and home workshop environments. The InfiMaker K1 Kickstarter campaign will launch in a few days, and I'm told that an AI-assisted workflow will make the entire metalworking process easy for users with zero CNC experience as well as those who've only worked with 3D printers and laser cutters before.

(Image credit: Makera)

Other models like the Makera Z1 sit in the $1,100 / £999 range and offer a relatively compact and enclosed CNC machine that doesn't look out of place in a home studio setting. It has auto-levelling functions, with a quick-change tool system and a dust and debris removal system, making it ideal for newcomers to CNC workflows.

Unlike 3D printers, CNC machines can operate with high-grade materials like aluminium, brass, copper, and jade, while gradually evolving into something almost consumer-appliance-like. Imagine creating your own functional parts at home from strong metal, as opposed to plastic components (although PLA Pure from Bambu Lab is super safe for use around families and pets).

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CNC still hasn’t had its "Bambu Lab" consumer moment, but I predict that it's coming. Makers are now moving beyond even the best laser cutters and engravers and switching over to all-in-one machines, like the xTool O1 Omni or HeyGears G1X, for multiple manufacturing tools in one device, making it worth the overall investment.

While I haven't personally used one, it's clear that CNC machines have the ability to create products unlike anything you'll find at a local craft fair, helping makers stand out and create sustainable businesses from home.

For some guidance on where to start looking for an affordable consumer-grade CNC machine, I suggest checking out products from Makera and InfiMaker as mentioned earlier, and keep your eyes peeled for newcomers to the market as this niche medium starts to grow.