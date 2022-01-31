The best vinyl cutter machine in 2022

These best vinyl cutting machines enable you to cut out designs that will work on a variety of vinyl items – think banners, stickers and T-shirts. But many of them have the power to tackle more than just vinyl, so you can work with cardstock and even fabrics like denim, too. In this guide to the best vinyl cutter machines we've included popular models like Cricut, Gemini, and Silhouette.

While some vinyl cutting machines are hefty and not ideal for moving away from your crafting space, others can be transported to any place you may want to use them, and they're also a lot more storage-friendly. Vinyl cutting machines vary dramatically in price, with the cheaper models typically being best suited to just regular vinyls and cardstock. The more expensive models will work on all manner of materials, and they often have wider slots to work on larger projects.

Some vinyl cutting machines come with added functions like debossing, scoring, foil transfer, or perforation, and most can be paired with laptop or smartphone to work with software to make your projects better than ever. Many of our top picks also feature in our roundup of the best Cricut machines, and for more smart crafting devices you should take a look at the best laser cutters.

If you do decide to go for a Cricut option, then don't miss our best Cricut accessories post to make sure you've got all the kit you need.

The best vinyl cutter machines

(Image credit: Cricut)

01. Cricut Explore Air 2 The best vinyl cutting machine for most people Specifications Best for: Powerful vinyl cutting Dimensions: 17.8 x 53.8 x 24.2 centimetres Cutting width: 30 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Currys View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Works with 100 materials + Weighs only 4.8 kilograms + Fast mode included Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

This model from Cricut is the perfect middle ground. It's got plenty of power without being overly-equipped as a machine that's primarily used to cuy vinyl. Aside from vinyl it can cut over 100 materials, from cardstock and iron-on for t-shirts to glitter paper, bonded fabric, and even cork board.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 also includes a fast mode that can power through simple tasks in double its regular speed, which is fantastic for those finishing touches.

You can control the Cricut Explore Air 2 using Bluetooth, and upload your own fonts and photos for free. There's also compatibility with Cricut software on both Android and iOS. While it's pretty large, the in-built tool storage makes it surprisingly neat.

(Image credit: Gemini)

02. Gemini GEM-M-GLO The best cheap vinyl-cutting machine Specifications Best for: Die-cutting only Dimensions: 22.5 x 43 x 25.6 centimetres Cutting width: 22 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + No software needed + Perfect for cards + Budget-friendly Reasons to avoid - Smaller cutting width

Stepping in where many Cricuts fall short, the Gemini GEM-M-GLO can be used as one of the best embossing machines. That's because it uses manual dies to allow you to get more hands-on with your designs. Sure, you won't be able to work with custom software to make your own designs, but for those who would prefer not to use a computer for their designs, it's a brilliant option.

You can pair the GEM-M-GLO with endless dies to never run out of options. It's controlled electronically, and applies even pressure as you apply die cuts to vinyl, cardstock, and even layered fabric.

Another perk of picking a model that's less digital is the reduced cost. Pick up the Gemini GEM-M-GLO for well under $200 / £150, a fraction of the price of most vinyl cutting machines.

(Image credit: Cricut)

03. Cricut Maker The best vinyl cutting machine in the UK Specifications Best for: Serious vinyl cutting Dimensions: 57.4 x 18 x 15.8 centimetres Cutting width: 30 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Currys View at very.co.uk View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can cut over 300 materials + Works on large tasks + Fast cutting Reasons to avoid - A lot to pay for just cutting vinyl

The Cricut Maker comes with a powerful rotary blade that cuts through far more than vinyl. It's capable of cutting through thicker projects up to 2.4 mm, and the 30cm wide cutting slot is suitable for even larger tasks.

Straight out of the box there are 50 projects ready to go. These work with Cricut Design Space, which has a capable free version as well as an optional subscription that could massively expand the fonts and designs on offer.

Our major gripe is that the Cricut Maker is such a versatile and expensive machine, it would be a shame to buy it for vinyl cutting alone. If money is no object and you're happy to invest, it's a great choice.

(Image credit: Vervor)

04. VEVOR 34inch Vinyl Cutter Machine The best vinyl plotter machine Specifications Best for: Vinyl plotting Dimensions: ‎101.6 x 50.8 x 104.14 centimetres Cutting width: 87 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Generous cutting width + Great value + Adjustable speed and force Reasons to avoid - Takes up a lot of space

The VEVOR 34inch Vinyl Cutter Machine is the best vinyl cutting machine for plotting purposes. It works on vinyl of up to 87 centimetres wide and can be used for large-scale projects like banners and blueprints.

Use the controls on the side of the cutter to adjust the pressure and the speed of the vinyl cutting as it works. The speed goes from 10-800mm/s and has a pressure of up to 500g. This is more of a vinyl cutter for office spaces. For the price, it's a seriously capable piece of kit.

(Image credit: Cricut)

05. Cricut Maker 3 The best vinyl cutting machine for serious projects Specifications Best for: Large projects Dimensions: 56 x 18 x 15.7 centimetres Cutting width: 33 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Works with Smart Materials + Can cut up to 12 feet + Twice as fast as the Maker Reasons to avoid - As expensive as a Cricut gets

The Cricut Maker 3 can cut anything from vinyl to basswood. It works with Cricut's Smart Materials, and you won't need a cutting mat to use them. Another perk of this is that you can work continuously for up to 12 feet. That's long enough to make a banner or poster of real scale, and a lot more than the original Maker's 24 inches.

It's more expensive than the original Cricut Maker, but it's also twice as fast. While we don't recommend this one for people who aren't ready to make a seriously commitment to vinyl cutting, it's brilliant for large projects and works on over 300 materials. Also see our Cricut Maker vs Cricut Maker 3 for more comparison between the Cricut Maker models.

(Image credit: Silhouette)

06. Silhouette Portrait 3 The best small vinyl cutting machine Specifications Best for: Multi-tasking Dimensions: 43.2 x 14 x 10.8 centimetres Cutting width: 21 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + More affordable than most + 2mm material passage + Only 1.59kg Reasons to avoid - Limited on-board storage

Silhouette is often pitted as a Cricut alternative, and we've included two excellent Silhouette models in this guide. The first is the Silhouette Portrait 3, a lower-cost, portable machine. It has an in-built roll feeder and weighs about the same as the Cricut Joy, despite being a lot more equipped for different materials.

It works with both Bluetooth and USB connection, so you'll always have the guarantee of a backup if your connection fails. Another smart feature is the auto-detection of different cutting tools, depending on what material you're working with.

(Image credit: Cricut)

07. Cricut Joy The best portable vinyl cutting machine Specifications Best for: Taking on the go Dimensions: 21.4 x 13.8 x 10.8 centimetres Cutting width: 10 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at very.co.uk View at Currys View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Perfect for smaller tasks + Cuts up to 20 feet at once Reasons to avoid - No on-board controls

The Cricut Joy is specially designed for vinyl cutting. While it's got a narrower cutting width, it can work on Smart Materials for as long as 20 feet, making it suitable for banners or repetitive tasks without too much supervision. You won't even need a cutting mat when working with Cricut's own materials, meaning it can go on and on. It's neat and compact, and looks pretty cute, too.

Because it's controlled entirely from your phone or laptop, the Cricut Joy Vinyl Machine isn't a good choice for those who would prefer to push physical buttons. It doesn't have so much as an 'on' button, so it's really designed for techy types who want to work entirely from their vinyl cutting software.

(Image credit: Silhouette)

08. Silhouette Cameo 4 The best vinyl cutting machine for t-shirts Specifications Best for: T-shirts Dimensions: 20 x 57 x 17 centimetres Cutting width: 30 centimetres TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 3mm cutting clearance + Built-in cross cutter + Backlit control panel Reasons to avoid - Matless cutting only works on some materials

With a 3-millimeter clearance, the Silhouette Cameo 4 works on all sorts of material, from vinyl to leather. It's perfectly suited to working on t-shirts because of its generous cutting width, ideal for larger logos and images.

You can control the Cameo 4 using Bluetooth or a USB connection, but there are on-board controls too, which will let you master the basics without having to unlock your phone. The built-in cross cutter will keep vinyl edges neat, ready for your next project.

Choosing a vinyl cutting machine

(Image credit: Cricut)

How do I choose the best vinyl cutter machine? The best vinyl cutter machines used to be predominantly die-cut models, with manual cutters that were only as good as the dies you buy. These days, models from Cricut and Silhouette mean you can have endless fun printing different vinyl stickers for use on cards, labelling, making banners, and even on clothing. Cricuts are certainly the most popular, but the Cricut vs Silhouette debate is still pretty active. Silhouette machines are often just as capable, and a lot cheaper than Cricut, but they lack the sturdy design with generous in-built storage. When choosing, think about the size of the projects you'll be working on. While cutting width is a big factor, machines that don't need a mat will mean you're not limited on the length of your project. Cricut models that use the brand's Smart Materials can go for as long as 12 feet, and that includes the nifty Cricut Joy.

Read more: