Cricut's new Maker 4 will be twice as fast as the best-selling Maker 3 model

It's been 4 years coming, but this upgrade sounds like it's worth the wait.

Cricut Maker 4 and Explore 4 series
(Image credit: Cricut)

Cricut has been busy this week, unveiling the next generation of its two most popular smart cutting machines, the Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 models. I'm incredibly excited to get hands-on with these new craft machines and discover all of the new features, tools, and materials available (both machines now work with Cricut Smart Materials).

Some of the best Cricut machines are excellent for speeding up your workflow for creative projects, but according to Cricut, the new Explore 4 and Maker 4 machines are up to twice as fast as previous models. Not only that, but these new Cricut machines are actually priced lower than the previous 2021 generation models were at launch, so you can get the Cricut Explore for as low as $249 / £269.99 (machine only) and the Cricut Maker 4 for $399 / £399.99 (machine only) directly from Cricut's website.

