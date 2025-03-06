Cricut has been busy this week, unveiling the next generation of its two most popular smart cutting machines, the Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 models. I'm incredibly excited to get hands-on with these new craft machines and discover all of the new features, tools, and materials available (both machines now work with Cricut Smart Materials).

Some of the best Cricut machines are excellent for speeding up your workflow for creative projects, but according to Cricut, the new Explore 4 and Maker 4 machines are up to twice as fast as previous models. Not only that, but these new Cricut machines are actually priced lower than the previous 2021 generation models were at launch, so you can get the Cricut Explore for as low as $249 / £269.99 (machine only) and the Cricut Maker 4 for $399 / £399.99 (machine only) directly from Cricut's website.

As someone new to the crafting community (outside of 3D printing), I'm so glad that Cricut is making its machines and software platform much more user-friendly and accessible for newcomers. Cricut has also generously made an effort to tweak its bundle packages to include more materials, with an "elevated out-of-box experience" to kickstart your crafting projects. Both of these new smart cutting machines are already available in the US and Canada and will be available to purchase in the UK starting March 14, 2025.

These upgrades have been a long time in the works, since Cricut's most popular craft machine, the Cricut Maker 3, was first released in June 2021. The new Cricut Maker 4 might be just as affordable as its predecessor, yet twice as fast, and Cricut says that it also offers more cutting accuracy than ever before, encouraging crafters to create unique products that can’t be found in your local stores.

As for the design, I think the 13-inch Maker 4 and Explore 4 machines look super sleek, and I love the new Seashell and Sage colour palettes, too. I think the hardest part of learning to use a Cricut machine will likely be getting my head around the Cricut Design Space software (used to set up your projects), but hopefully, I'll find some helpful tutorials within the community to make the process less overwhelming.

