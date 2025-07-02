These 3 offers on laser engravers put Prime Day deals to shame

News
By published

There's even $908 off one of our top-reviewed picks.

3 laser engravers on a blue background
(Image credit: Future / AlgoLaser / Creality)

We're getting dangerously close to Prime Day (kickoff on July 8th-11th), and as expected, deals are already cropping up left, right, and centre on some of the most desirable tech for home crafting. For example – if you're in the market for one of the best laser cutters or engravers, then I've found 3 mega deals that are not to be missed.

Years of reporting on Amazon Prime Day deals have taught me that the best offers are usually found at retailers themselves, and that's exactly the case with AlgoLaser, which is offering $908 off its Delta 40W laser engraver, bringing the price to just $1,299 (limited stock available). In the UK, it's also on sale with £660 off.

AlgoLaser Delta (40W) Diode
Save 41%
AlgoLaser Delta (40W) Diode: was $2,207 now $1,299 at AlgoLaser

This might be one of the best deals I've ever seen on a laser engraver, with a huge chunk slashed off the price of the AlgoLaser Delta. This machine is powerful enough for bigger projects with a 40W diode laser, and a large 400x400mm working area. See our AlgoLaser Delta review for more details.

UK Deal - £1,605 £945 at AlgoLaser

View Deal
Creality Falcon A1 (10W) laser engraver
Save 22%
Creality Falcon A1 (10W) laser engraver: was $599 now $466 at CrealityOfficialStore

I'm currently testing out this laser engraver from Creality (a brand that also specialises in 3D printers and 3D scanners), and I've found it to be super user-friendly for a newbie to laser engraving like me. It has a built-in camera for monitoring, a ton of safety features, and the free Falcon Design Space software is very easy to use and similar to that of another well-known crafty brand.

UK Deal - £529 £449 at Creality

View Deal
AlgoLaser Pixi (3W, 5W, or 10W)
Save 41%
AlgoLaser Pixi (3W, 5W, or 10W) : was $471 now $279 at AlgoLaser

One of the smallest laser engravers that you can buy, this Pixi is teeny tiny. But don't be fooled by its size. This engraver still packs a lot of power, and during our AlgoLaser Pixi review, we found that it was a perfect fit for beginners or those looking to customise products in a shop or craft fair.

UK Deal - £343 £203 at AlgoLaser

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1