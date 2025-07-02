We're getting dangerously close to Prime Day (kickoff on July 8th-11th), and as expected, deals are already cropping up left, right, and centre on some of the most desirable tech for home crafting. For example – if you're in the market for one of the best laser cutters or engravers, then I've found 3 mega deals that are not to be missed.

Years of reporting on Amazon Prime Day deals have taught me that the best offers are usually found at retailers themselves, and that's exactly the case with AlgoLaser, which is offering $908 off its Delta 40W laser engraver, bringing the price to just $1,299 (limited stock available). In the UK, it's also on sale with £660 off.

But that's not all, there's also 41% off the AlgoLaser Pixi model, now only $279 down from $471 for a super limited time. If you're in the UK, you can get this model for as low as £203, which is a real steal if you ask me.

Lastly, the new Creality Falcon A1 laser engraver that I'm currently in the process of reviewing also has a generous discount with $133 off, bringing the price to just $466 directly from Creality. In the UK, it's down to £449 (£80 off the RRP). I've got the details on all of these deals for you down below, but don't forget to check out our guide to the best vinyl cutters while you're at it.

Today's unmissable laser engraver deals

Save 22% Creality Falcon A1 (10W) laser engraver: was $599 now $466 at CrealityOfficialStore I'm currently testing out this laser engraver from Creality (a brand that also specialises in 3D printers and 3D scanners), and I've found it to be super user-friendly for a newbie to laser engraving like me. It has a built-in camera for monitoring, a ton of safety features, and the free Falcon Design Space software is very easy to use and similar to that of another well-known crafty brand. UK Deal - £529 £449 at Creality

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on laser engravers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.