Irritated by your clunky old printer? Get 30% off a new Epson EcoTank and transform your home office

Inkjet printing can be expensive, so save while you can with these 3 Prime Day deals.

Epson XP-8700 Prime Day deal
I'm not too enthusiastic about printers that aren't 3D, but I recently bought myself an Epson XP-8700 (now 15% off at Amazon US)to use for wedding prep, and I've been seriously impressed with its quality.

It's also on sale right now for £104.96 in the UK, or if you're in the US, then I've found 2 other deals on more premium Epson EcoTank printers that I think are absolute steals this Prime Day.

Epson Expression Photo XP-8700
The one I own
Save 15%
Epson Expression Photo XP-8700 : was $299.99 now $254.99 at Amazon

This printer is ace for printing high-quality photos, documents, stickers (for Cricut's print then cut feature), and I also used it to print off my Save The Dates for my wedding next April using photo paper and one of the best laminators for the final effect.

UK Deal - £104 at Amazon

Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500
Great for photos
Save $200
Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

I haven't personally used this printer before, but from what I've read, it's a great option for photo printing thanks to premium Claria ET 6-colour inks (no cartridges) that produce vivid details and vibrant hues.

Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless
All-in-one
Save $100
Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless : was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This Epson model is an all-in-one printer, which I've gathered to mean that it has a multitude of uses, from scanning and copying to faxing. It uses ink tanks instead of cartridges (which could keep costs down) and benefits from unique Micro Piezo Heat-Free Technology that produces sharp text.

