I really like 3D printing, and sometimes I'll print random things I find on MakerWorld (Bamub Lab's community platform), not necessarily because I need anything, but just to see if I can do it.

Last week, I 3D printed an ugly Pokémon-style Labubu (sorry, PopMart), but this week I seem to have developed an obsession with Oreos. I'm currently printing a giant Oreo shelf using my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, and I've made some mini to-scale Oreos too, with a screw compartment for using them as secret hidden storage.

I'm lucky enough to own one of the best 3D printers on the market, which makes all of this possible and enables my silly 3D printing addiction. In the video below, you'll see some examples of the 3D printed Oreos that I'm talking about. In person, you can absolutely tell that they're 3D printed, but on camera, they look pretty realistic.

See if you can guess which cookies are the real Oreos and which ones are 3D printed.

If you want to download this STL file for yourself, I found the model over at Printables by designer Kunzite.