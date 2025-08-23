These 3D printed Oreos actually look pretty realistic

published

Hungry yet?

3D printed Oreos
(Image credit: Future)

I really like 3D printing, and sometimes I'll print random things I find on MakerWorld (Bamub Lab's community platform), not necessarily because I need anything, but just to see if I can do it.

Last week, I 3D printed an ugly Pokémon-style Labubu (sorry, PopMart), but this week I seem to have developed an obsession with Oreos. I'm currently printing a giant Oreo shelf using my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, and I've made some mini to-scale Oreos too, with a screw compartment for using them as secret hidden storage.

If you want to download this STL file for yourself, I found the model over at Printables by designer Kunzite.

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.

