In the early years of the iPad, it was just another tablet that was used by most people to watch videos, browse the web, and boost productivity. Since then, it has evolved into a powerful workstation for digital artists, with Procreate dominating, but it is only more recently that the iPad has become a viable option for 3D artists.

This is evidenced by ZBrush for iPad launching in 2024, but also by an update that saw ZBrush for iPad integrate photogrammetry into its workflow. As a result, the tablet’s viability as a professional 3D art tool is stronger than ever. This development, coupled with existing advancements, positions the iPad as a serious contender in the professional 3D workflow. (Read our 'What is photogrammetry?' explainer for more.)

Photogrammetry is the process of creating 3D models from 2D images and has been a game-changer in various industries, from game development to cultural heritage preservation. Traditionally, this required dedicated software on powerful desktop machines, but bringing this capability directly to the iPad with ZBrush not only democratises access but also streamlines the workflow.